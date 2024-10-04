Foxtrot To Reopen in Dallas Amid Unsettled Debts

Foxtrot Market, a Chicago-based cafe and market, ceased all operations after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on April 23 of this year. The move left more than 1,000 employees unexpectedly unemployed with no severance pay.
It wasn't just the four locations in Dallas that were hung out to dry, all 33 locations in Chicago, Austin and Washington, D.C., were shuttered as well. The sudden closures — asking employees and customers to leave abruptly at midday — left us all with questions.
Questions that have gone unanswered up until now. Instagram.
@kelsey.desopo says "LMAOOOOO - imagine reopening after not paying severance to employees after screwing them over".
Another, @mariaefting asked, "Have you paid all your ex-employees and small businesses you left in the dust"?
Foxtrot, although based in Chicago, featured and sourced products from many local businesses around Dallas, which also suffered from the closure.
Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters supplied the cafe and market hybrid with coffee beans and cold brew. The roastery also sells chocolate products under the brand 5 Mile Chocolate, which supplied the market with their mocha. We reached out to operations director, Jessica Young, to find out more about the $6,474 Foxtrot still owes them (if they disregard late fees) and how the closure impacted their small business.
"For 5 Mile, it's been significant," Young says, "They were by far our largest client. We sell many different chocolate items: bars, couverture, chips, baking crumbles, hot chocolate — retail and bulk. Mocha was our best-seller, and what they purchased was mocha. Since they closed our mocha sales have reduced by more than half."
She also said that there hasn't been any effort from Foxtrot to pay what it owes, but one of Foxtrot's stores in Chicago did reach out via email to place another order.
"I asked to connect with their payables person before sending the mocha — never heard another word," Young told us.
Based on many comments on Instagram and the Slikwines podcast with a condiment vendor, Foxtrot has left other vendors high and dry. The company also keeps busy deleting negative comments on new posts (well, not all of them):
The Dallas Morning News confirmed that Foxtrot will reopen two stores in Dallas, one in University Park’s Snider Plaza, across the street from Southern Methodist University, and the other potentially on Knox Street. The first location has been confirmed by the landlord, but there's no word about the Knox location yet.
Berkley's Market, an almost identical Dallas-based concept, is going to take the place of Foxtrot's old spot on McKinney Avenue. The chain's fourth location, on Greenville Avenue in East Dallas, will not be reopening.