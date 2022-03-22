First Look: Darkoo's Chicken Shack Lands in East Dallas

When the small East Dallas Lao restaurant Khao Noodle Shop closed earlier this year, owner Donny Sirisavath promised that while it was the end of one chapter it was the beginning of another. In its short three-year run, Khao, with a menu of boat noodles and small bites, was anointed the second-best new restaurant in the nation by Bon Appetit in 2019, along with a bevy of local accolades, including a spot on our 100 best restaurants.
The Lao gai comes with a small crack-like packet of spice, which is appropriate. Unlike the typical salt packets that are tossed aside or used to save a bland dish, these are a mix of some holy flavors that completely transforms the meal. You'll find yourself scouring the black and white checkered paper, mushing chunks of chicken and sticky rice atop scatterings of the spice to get every last lick of kick.
We tried the spicy cucumber salad that comes with dismembered crabs; a pincher here and leg there throughout the salad. The cucumbers are soaked in a vinegary sauce and aren't too spicy. But the crabs pack heat; be careful sucking the juices and meat out of those as those little guys. They absorb some serious spice before becoming part of the menu here.
The sauce menu definitely deserves a more thorough investigation. At the time, with a line to the door on just the third day of business, it didn't feel appropriate to interrogate the staff on the distinctions of each. Since they cost $1.50 each, I asked them to just pick one for me.
Next visit we'll be sure to add on an order of Darkoo's eggs, which are sweet potato and purple yams that look like doughnut holes, served with a pandan custard.
Despite Sirisavath's genius touch with noodles at Khao, packing up delicate noodles to go during the pandemic was too hard of a punch to absorb, despite a lot of bobbing and weaving. With this concept, we hope this East Dallas gem does well.
Darkoo's Chicken Shack, 4812 Bryan St. #101, 6-10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 6 - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday