 Dea is Out as Perch Bistro and Bar Takes Flight in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look: Perch Bistro and Bar Takes Flight

Dea has been rebranded as Perch Bistro & Bar, offering up some of Dea's favorites as well as new items such as pizza.
August 14, 2024
Perch Bistro & Bar, née Dea, takes flight, the latest venture from Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun.
Perch Bistro & Bar, née Dea, takes flight, the latest venture from Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun. Hank Vaughn

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun of Far Hospitality (Shinsei, Lovers Seafood & Market, The Viewing Room) recently rebranded Dea, their cozy little spot on Inwood Road that aspired to be a fine-dining Italian restaurant akin to what you’d find along the Amalfi coast. In our opinion, they mostly succeeded, but they thought a change was in order, and thus Dea has been reborn as Perch Bistro & Bar, which opened under this new moniker last Tuesday.

The exterior has undergone a metamorphosis, with new signage on the windows and the entrance awning expanded and branded with the new Perch logo and font, a noticeable change from the more nondescript exterior that greeted us when Dea opened.
click to enlarge
Warm and inviting dining area.
Hank Vaughn
We were a bit early for our reservations, but the server seated us anyway in the back dining area. There have been some design changes made, new paint and wall hangings, etc., but it really didn’t have a bistro vibe. Then again, there is still some tinkering going on.
click to enlarge
Lynae Fearing making sure everyone is happy, and things are running smoothly.
Hank Vaughn
Our server was brimming with enthusiasm as she welcomed us and asked if we’d been here before. Both Fearing and Rathbun were in attendance, the former holding court and stopping by tables and talking with friends and loyal customers, the latter busy on her laptop and phone near the kitchen, no doubt making sure everything was running smoothly here and at their other restaurants. We’d have loved to have asked them some questions, but didn’t want to interrupt them. So, our poor server had to play surrogate and fielded all our queries.

Somehow missing all the birds evident in both the logo staring right at me when we entered as well as all the bird paintings and drawings on the wall, we asked why the name changed to “perch” when there was no perch or any other fish on the menu. It had to be explained to us, with more politeness than it deserved, that, no, it was the bird and not the fish that was referenced. An homage, she said, to all the bird street names in the area. We nodded sagely with some “of course, of course” thrown in, even though we had no idea there were bird street names in the area (not counting Mockingbird Lane, of course). A furtive use of Google Maps later revealed that, indeed, it’s a virtual aviary of street names with Robin Road, Thrush Street, Wren Way, Linnet Lane and Oriole Drive. Boy, were our faces like a robin’s breast in springtime.
click to enlarge
An example of the bird motif prominent throughout the decor that we somehow missed until it was pointed out to us.
Hank Vaughn
As to why the change, she said that the owners wanted to explore more than just fine-dining Italian, although pasta like their famous rigatoni is still on the menu. They’d purchased a really good pizza oven and were excited to offer that, and they’d also gotten their hands on a sourdough starter from San Francisco that was over 100 years old and would eventually be featured in a bread service.

But not that evening. There were some items on the online menu that caught our eye that we were excited to try. Alas, they were unavailable, partly because a new deep fryer that had been added to the inventory still wasn’t quite ready. It happened that we wanted to try almost all the things that weren’t available yet, like the fried deviled eggs, crab cake arancini, duck confit and gnocchi Parisienne. Understandable if not a bit disappointing, but it just gives us an excuse to return.
click to enlarge
Frozen pineapple margarita.
Hank Vaughn
We ordered some cocktails to start: A Broken Whiskey (Maker’s Mark, citrus, fruit), an Earnest with Coconuts (rum, Luxardo, grapefruit, coconut water, lime) and courtesy of the new frozen drink maker, a frozen pineapple margarita. All were good with complex flavor profiles, but the margarita was probably our favorite.
click to enlarge
Dip dip dip (pesto hummus, caramelized onion, eggplant caponata).
Hank Vaughn
For a starter, we went with the dip dip dip, an appetizer so nice they named it thrice. You get to select three dips from a set of five, and we went with pesto hummus, caramelized onion and eggplant caponata. Eventually, this will come accompanied with crostini, potato chips and crudités, but on this evening it was tortilla chips. (Again, this was just Day Two.) All were good, our favorite being the onion. Other dip options include ricotta and honey and pimento cheese.

We wanted to try a pasta, a pizza and a main, but we’re only two people so in the end we decided to share some Bolognese pappardelle and the short rib bourguignon, and we were glad we did. In an incredibly helpful gesture and without us asking, they brought out each divided into two separate plates, so keep that in mind when viewing the pictures: each plate just has half an order.
click to enlarge
Bolognese pappardelle.
Hank Vaughn
Dea’s pasta was always good, and Perch upholds the tradition. The pappardelle was fresh and cooked a perfect al dente, the sauce rich but not overpowering with a liberal amount of spicy Italian sausage, topped with a dollop of ricotta and dusted with some freshly grated grana Padano. Wonderful.
click to enlarge
Short rib bourguignon.
Hank Vaughn
The short rib bourguignon consisted of tender, fall-apart-on-your-fork short rib with a rich red wine reduction sitting atop a creamy potato purée and accompanied by a scrumptious medley of carrots, mushrooms and pearl onions.
click to enlarge
Olive oil cake with lemon ice cream and topped with brittle.
Hank Vaughn
Arms were twisted and we completed our meal with a slice of olive oil cake that came with a scoop of lemon ice cream, some blackberries, and topped with some brittle that almost stole the show; a fitting ending to a really good meal.

We're anxious to go back and try the offerings that weren't available yet and the pizza, which promises to be a great example of the Neapolitan style in either sausage and mushroom, margherita, bacon and blue or prosciutto and pesto.

Perch Bistro & Bar, 7709 Inwood Road; Monday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 5–11 p.m.; closed Sunday.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn
The Kids Are All Sober: Dallas 20-Somethings Explain Why Gen Z Drinks Less Than Ever

Food & Drink News

The Kids Are All Sober: Dallas 20-Somethings Explain Why Gen Z Drinks Less Than Ever

By Carly May Gravley
We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

Food & Drink News

We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sugar Factory in Dallas Has Closed

Openings & Closings

Sugar Factory in Dallas Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sushi Rock in Dallas Is Full of Heart, Soul and Elegance

Food & Drink News

Sushi Rock in Dallas Is Full of Heart, Soul and Elegance

By Miguel M. Vargas
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation