First Look: Perch Bistro and Bar Takes Flight

Lynae Fearing and Tracy Rathbun of Far Hospitality (Shinsei, Lovers Seafood & Market, The Viewing Room) recently rebranded Dea, their cozy little spot on Inwood Road that aspired to be a fine-dining Italian restaurant akin to what you’d find along the Amalfi coast. In our opinion, they mostly succeeded, but they thought a change was in order, and thus Dea has been reborn as Perch Bistro & Bar, which opened under this new moniker last Tuesday.
The exterior has undergone a metamorphosis, with new signage on the windows and the entrance awning expanded and branded with the new Perch logo and font, a noticeable change from the more nondescript exterior that greeted us when Dea opened.
Somehow missing all the birds evident in both the logo staring right at me when we entered as well as all the bird paintings and drawings on the wall, we asked why the name changed to “perch” when there was no perch or any other fish on the menu. It had to be explained to us, with more politeness than it deserved, that, no, it was the bird and not the fish that was referenced. An homage, she said, to all the bird street names in the area. We nodded sagely with some “of course, of course” thrown in, even though we had no idea there were bird street names in the area (not counting Mockingbird Lane, of course). A furtive use of Google Maps later revealed that, indeed, it’s a virtual aviary of street names with Robin Road, Thrush Street, Wren Way, Linnet Lane and Oriole Drive. Boy, were our faces like a robin’s breast in springtime.
But not that evening. There were some items on the online menu that caught our eye that we were excited to try. Alas, they were unavailable, partly because a new deep fryer that had been added to the inventory still wasn’t quite ready. It happened that we wanted to try almost all the things that weren’t available yet, like the fried deviled eggs, crab cake arancini, duck confit and gnocchi Parisienne. Understandable if not a bit disappointing, but it just gives us an excuse to return.
We wanted to try a pasta, a pizza and a main, but we’re only two people so in the end we decided to share some Bolognese pappardelle and the short rib bourguignon, and we were glad we did. In an incredibly helpful gesture and without us asking, they brought out each divided into two separate plates, so keep that in mind when viewing the pictures: each plate just has half an order.
We're anxious to go back and try the offerings that weren't available yet and the pizza, which promises to be a great example of the Neapolitan style in either sausage and mushroom, margherita, bacon and blue or prosciutto and pesto.
Perch Bistro & Bar, 7709 Inwood Road; Monday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 5–11 p.m.; closed Sunday.