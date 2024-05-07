Kevin Kelley of Kitchen + Kocktails To Open Deep Ellum Sports Lounge KANVAS

Restaurateur Kevin Kelley is back with another venture, tentatively slated to open in June: KANVAS Sport + Social.
Kelley — who owns Kitchen + Kocktails, one of the Observer's Top 100 Restaurants — will open a high-end sports-focused lounge with 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space, 45 TVs, two patios and an upper-level lounge. It's setting up shop in the former space of Harlowe MXM in Deep Ellum.
“I promise fantastic food, amazing cocktails and an undeniable experience," Kelley told the Observer. "KANVAS is a sports-driven establishment, but even if you’re not a sports fan, our menu and cocktails are worth the visit alone. This space is for everyone. And there isn’t an item we offer that I haven’t personally taste-tested and approved.”
Kelley’s portfolio includes the aforementioned Kitchen + Kocktails, which also has locations in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina, plus Club Vivo. He also has a law practice.
“We’re excited to showcase that we can do more than just Southern fare. And our menu will strive to rise far above your average sports bar food,” Kelley says. “This project has been in the works for four years, with another location expected to arrive in Chicago by the end of summer."
Vegan options are also available, like vegan pizza, eggrolls and a vegan Philly sandwich.
True to the stye of Kitchen + Kocktails, the drinks are over the top. The “Swizzle” is a Caribbean-inspired, rum-based cocktail. How about a Champagne popsicle? Is it mandatory that you order one of these if you nail your three-game parlay? If it's not, it should be. And if you prefer your drinks dripping in decadence, look no further than the “Golden,” a tequila-based cocktail peppered with 24-karat gold flakes. There’s also a white cava sangria packed with seasonal fruits.
Kelley told us an average customer at KANVAS can expect to spend somewhere in the $40–50 range. Of course, this depends on how many drinks you’ll drown yourself in watching your team flounder – like when the Cowboys make their annual soul-crushing early-round playoff exit. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there in January.
In addition to your typical major sports event, KANVAS will host watch parties for headlining boxing and MMA fight cards. When we had Kelley on the phone, he mentioned Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ bout in June (Davis is one of the biggest boxing attractions of his generation) as a fight they’re hoping to showcase.
Kelley is confident KANVAS will excel like his other projects.
“I’ve never created a concept that failed. And that’s not because of me but because of those who support us and refuse to allow us to lose. In 2020, I brought Kitchen + Kocktails to Dallas. Since then, we’ve grown from a team of a few to a team of hundreds strong in Dallas, Chicago, DC, and Charlotte. With that said, I’ll always be Dallas AF, as they say," Kelley promises.
KANVAS Sport + Social, 2328 Main St. Hours TBD.