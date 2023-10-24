Desi Chowrastha Is a Haven for All Types of Indian Food

Just getting your foot in the door is a struggle at Desi Chowrastha, a new North Texas Indian restaurant that’s planted roots in Coppell, The Colony, Little Elm, Prosper and now Frisco. Chowrastha, which translates literally to "the meeting of streets" is quite a fitting name for the spot, which draws long lines at all of its locations, despite being known for building its branches at unassuming spots along main roads. More than 258 selections of chaat, fried snacks, curries, breads, biryanis, cool drinks, chai and desserts make it possible to indulge in a first, second and maybe even third round of street-side eats before you get through even a small portion of what the menu has to offer.
The culinary selection here blankets just about every corner of the Indian subcontinent. Start with an order of South Indian dosa, a pancake made from fermented rice and lentils. Over 21 varieties of the traditional Indian food come packed with things like cheese, egg and chicken tikka. You can also snack on other South Indian specialties like the idli, a fluffy fermented rice cake, or vada, a deep-fried version of the latter. Either serves as a good canvas for dipping into a side of sambar, a traditional tomato broth soup that’s packed generously with different vegetables.
That’s not nearly all. Perhaps one of the most fascinating attractions at all five of Desi Chowrastha’s North Texas outposts is the live chaat stand, where you watch your chaat being cracked, filled and plated right in front of you. Choose from options like a samosa ragda, which includes deep-fried samosa halves drizzled in an array of yogurt and sauces, or a bhel puri, made of puffed Indian rice tossed in sweet and spicy dressings. Sev, dahi and pani puri are other variations on the classic Indian chaat that retail for $6–$7 per shareable plate.