 Desi Chowrastha Is a Haven for All Types of Indian Food in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Desi Chowrastha Is a Haven for All Types of Indian Food

Desi Chowrastha is a fusion of food from almost every corner of the Indian subcontinent: from fried snacks to curries to chaats.
October 24, 2023
Indulge in any of the hundreds of varieties of fried Indian snacks that stock the Chowrastha cases.
Indulge in any of the hundreds of varieties of fried Indian snacks that stock the Chowrastha cases. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Just getting your foot in the door is a struggle at Desi Chowrastha, a new North Texas Indian restaurant that’s planted roots in Coppell, The Colony, Little Elm, Prosper and now Frisco. Chowrastha, which translates literally to "the meeting of streets" is quite a fitting name for the spot, which draws long lines at all of its locations, despite being known for building its branches at unassuming spots along main roads. More than 258 selections of chaat, fried snacks, curries, breads, biryanis, cool drinks, chai and desserts make it possible to indulge in a first, second and maybe even third round of street-side eats before you get through even a small portion of what the menu has to offer.
click to enlarge
Chaats come drizzled in different sauces, yogurts and fried toppings.
Anisha Holla
“We’re here to celebrate America being a land of immigrants," owner Sharath Reddy says. “Desi Chowrastha is our way to celebrate our heritage through authentic Indian food. It’s a road where all cultures can come together and enjoy some good food.”

The culinary selection here blankets just about every corner of the Indian subcontinent. Start with an order of South Indian dosa, a pancake made from fermented rice and lentils. Over 21 varieties of the traditional Indian food come packed with things like cheese, egg and chicken tikka. You can also snack on other South Indian specialties like the idli, a fluffy fermented rice cake, or vada, a deep-fried version of the latter. Either serves as a good canvas for dipping into a side of sambar, a traditional tomato broth soup that’s packed generously with different vegetables.
click to enlarge
Choose from over 30 different types of curries, all served with a complimentary side of naan bread and rice.
Anisha Holla
Other regional cuisine boasts just as much variety, if not more. Order from five different types of North Indian naan, which is crafted well for dunking in one of 11 different types of chicken curry, each inspired by a different subregion of India. Tandoor-roasted New Delhi kebabs lead well into brimming bowls of Hyderabadi biryani or traditional Mumbai bhaji, a fried snack made with leaves, vegetables or cheeses.

That’s not nearly all. Perhaps one of the most fascinating attractions at all five of Desi Chowrastha’s North Texas outposts is the live chaat stand, where you watch your chaat being cracked, filled and plated right in front of you. Choose from options like a samosa ragda, which includes deep-fried samosa halves drizzled in an array of yogurt and sauces, or a bhel puri, made of puffed Indian rice tossed in sweet and spicy dressings. Sev, dahi and pani puri are other variations on the classic Indian chaat that retail for $6–$7 per shareable plate.
click to enlarge
Watch your chaat being made at the chaat stand that sits in the corner of the dining room.
Anisha Holla
Dessert is surprisingly (and somewhat disappointingly) the shortest section on the menu here. Fruit cakes, fruit salads and other traditional Indian pastries are made in the kitchen each morning, alongside freshly brewed masala chai and creamy mango lassi.
click to enlarge
Fresh pastries come in authentic Indian flavors like gulab jamun and rasmalai cake.
Anisha Holla
If you make a visit to the Coppell or Frisco locations, we suggest ordering your food and finding a seat outside. Both offer nice outdoors patio spaces that face traffic-heavy roads. Sip on a mango lasso while immersing yourself in the whirrs and honks of the road. It’s a true "chowrastha" in every sense of the name.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

Sorry, But We're Spilling the Beans on Lima Taverna

Food & Drink News

Sorry, But We're Spilling the Beans on Lima Taverna

By Hank Vaughn
Anchor Sushi Bar in Dallas Is an Enigma

First Look

Anchor Sushi Bar in Dallas Is an Enigma

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Sandy Pickle, a Pickleball and Sand Volleyball Venue, Is Opening in The Village

Food & Drink News

The Sandy Pickle, a Pickleball and Sand Volleyball Venue, Is Opening in The Village

By Jack Moraglia
The Bar Is High at Kevin Kelley’s Kitchen + Kocktails, and the Fare Rises Above

Food & Drink News

The Bar Is High at Kevin Kelley’s Kitchen + Kocktails, and the Fare Rises Above

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation