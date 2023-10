Desi Chowrastha Is a Haven for All Types of Indian Food

click to enlarge Chaats come drizzled in different sauces, yogurts and fried toppings. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Choose from over 30 different types of curries, all served with a complimentary side of naan bread and rice. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Watch your chaat being made at the chaat stand that sits in the corner of the dining room. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Fresh pastries come in authentic Indian flavors like gulab jamun and rasmalai cake. Anisha Holla

Just getting your foot in the door is a struggle at Desi Chowrastha , a new North Texas Indian restaurant that’s planted roots in Coppell, The Colony, Little Elm, Prosper and now Frisco. Chowrastha, which translates literally to "the meeting of streets" is quite a fitting name for the spot, which draws long lines at all of its locations, despite being known for building its branches at unassuming spots along main roads. More than 258 selections of chaat, fried snacks, curries, breads, biryanis, cool drinks, chai and desserts make it possible to indulge in a first, second and maybe even third round of street-side eats before you get through even a small portion of what the menu has to offer.“We’re here to celebrate America being a land of immigrants," owner Sharath Reddy says. “Desi Chowrastha is our way to celebrate our heritage through authentic Indian food. It’s a road where all cultures can come together and enjoy some good food.”The culinary selection here blankets just about every corner of the Indian subcontinent. Start with an order of South Indian dosa, a pancake made from fermented rice and lentils. Over 21 varieties of the traditional Indian food come packed with things like cheese, egg and chicken tikka. You can also snack on other South Indian specialties like the idli, a fluffy fermented rice cake, or vada, a deep-fried version of the latter. Either serves as a good canvas for dipping into a side of sambar, a traditional tomato broth soup that’s packed generously with different vegetables.Other regional cuisine boasts just as much variety, if not more. Order from five different types of North Indian naan, which is crafted well for dunking in one of 11 different types of chicken curry, each inspired by a different subregion of India. Tandoor-roasted New Delhi kebabs lead well into brimming bowls of Hyderabadi biryani or traditional Mumbai bhaji, a fried snack made with leaves, vegetables or cheeses.That’s not nearly all. Perhaps one of the most fascinating attractions at all five of Desi Chowrastha’s North Texas outposts is the live chaat stand, where you watch your chaat being cracked, filled and plated right in front of you. Choose from options like a samosa ragda, which includes deep-fried samosa halves drizzled in an array of yogurt and sauces, or a bhel puri, made of puffed Indian rice tossed in sweet and spicy dressings. Sev, dahi and pani puri are other variations on the classic Indian chaat that retail for $6–$7 per shareable plate.Dessert is surprisingly (and somewhat disappointingly) the shortest section on the menu here. Fruit cakes, fruit salads and other traditional Indian pastries are made in the kitchen each morning, alongside freshly brewed masala chai and creamy mango lassi.If you make a visit to the Coppell or Frisco locations, we suggest ordering your food and finding a seat outside. Both offer nice outdoors patio spaces that face traffic-heavy roads. Sip on a mango lasso while immersing yourself in the whirrs and honks of the road. It’s a true "chowrastha" in every sense of the name.