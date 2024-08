All the Restaurants Participating in DFW Restaurant Week

Through Sept. 1, 160 local restaurants are participating in DFW Restaurant Week (yes, it lasts nearly a month) with prix- fixe meals. Twenty percent of proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope in Fort Worth, which has served children and families in Tarrant County for 94 years, providing development, behavioral and mental health services.Over the past 27 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $11.7 million for its charity partners, including $545,128 last year.Three-course dinners are either $49 ($10 donated) or $59 ($12 donated); signature experiences are $99 ($20 donated). There's also a two-course lunch and brunch option, each for $29 ($6 donated). The idea is to give diners a taste of high-end dining at a more approachable price point, all while doing good.DFW Restaurant Weeks is broken out into four weeks:Week 1 Aug. 5–11Week 2 Aug. 12–18Week 3 Aug. 19–25Week 4 Aug. 26–Sept. 1Here's a list of every restaurant participating for all four weeks, unless otherwise noted.3 Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails12 Cuts Brazilian SteakAguasal (at Rye)Al Biernet's NorthAl Biernat's Oak LawnAndreas Prime Steak & SeafoodApothecaryArthur's SteakhouseAsador (Week 1)B&B Butchers & RestaurantBachus Kitchen and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)Beverly's Bistro and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)Billy Can CanBistecca (Week 1)Black Agave Cocina y Cantina (Weeks 1, 3 and 4)Black Walnut Cafe – AllenBlack Walnut Cafe – ColleyvilleBlack Walnut Cafe – CoppellBonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine (Week 1)Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse – IrvingBrasao Brazilian Steakhouse – PlanoBulla GastrobarCafe NubiaCarbone VinoCasa PollastroCat City Grill (Weeks 1 and 2)Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse – GrapevineChamberlain's Steak and FishCharlie's Creole KitchenChet's DallasCity Works Eatery & Pour House – Fort Worth (Weeks 1 and 2)City Works Eatery & Pour House – Frisco (Weeks 1 and 2)Corrientes 348 Argentinian SteakhouseCRU Food & Wine Bar – AllenCRU Food & Wine Bar – DallasCRU Food & Wine Bar – Fort WorthCRU Food & Wine Bar – PlanoCulpepper Cattle Co. (Weeks 1 and 2)Cut & Bourbon (Weeks 1 and 2)Dee Lincoln Prime (Week 1)Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – DallasDel Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Fort WorthDel Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – PlanoDel Frisco’s Double – Fort WorthDel Frisco's Grille – PlanoDel Frisco's Grille – SouthlakeDolce RivieraDon Artemio Mexican HeritageEarls Kitchen & BarEBESU – Robata & SushiEl Carlos Elegante (Weeks 1 and 2)Elephant EastEllerbe Fine Foods (Weeks 1 and 2)Elm & GoodFachini Ristorante (Week 1)Ferrari's Italian Villa & Chop (Weeks 1 and 2)FitzgeraldFlemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine BarFogo de Chao – AddisonFogo de Chao – North IrvingFogo de Chao – PlanoFogo de Chao – UptownGood GracesGreen Point Seafood and Oyster Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)iL Modo (Week 1)Jellico'sJOA Korean Barbecue (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)Jose on LoversKeller ChophouseKirby's Prime SteakhouseKnife – DallasKnife – PlanoKomodo DallasKona Grill – DallasKona Grill – PlanoLa MinaLa Parisienne French BistroLa Pizza and La Pasta – EatalyLa Stella Cucina VeraceLavendou Bistro ProvencalLili's Bistro (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)LylaMac's on Main (Weeks 1 and 2)Maguires Bistro and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)Margaret'sMcRae's American Bistro and CocktailsMexican Bar CompanyMercat BistroMercury Chophouse - Fort WorthMorton's The SteakhouseMoxie's – DallasMoxie's – PlanoMoxie's – SouthlakeMusmeNDA American BistroNext Bistro (Weeks 1 and 2)Nick & Sam's Steakhouse (Week 1)North Italia – DallasNorth Italia – Galleria DallasOcean PrimePaparazzi ChophousePappas Bros. SteakhousePerch Bistro and BarPerry's Steakhouse & Grille – DallasPerry's Steakhouse & Grille – FriscoPerry's Steakhouse & Grille – GrapevinePiccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant (Week 1)Plank ProvisionsPrinci Italia – DallasPrinci Italia – PlanoQuince RiversideRenny'sRise No. 3Saint AnnSanjhSER Steak and SpiritsSoy CowboySt. Martin's Wine BistroSteakyardSteve Field's SteakhouseStillwell's SteakhouseSTIRR – AddisonSTIRR – DallasSTK SteakhouseStock and BarrelTable 13Tande ThaiTe DeseoTeatro Bistro and LoungeTerra – EatalyThe Classic Cafe at RoanokeThe Finch – DallasThe Finch – Grand PrairieThe HenleyThe HenryThe Landmark Prime RibThe Liam's SteakhouseThe Mansion Restaurant (Week 1)The Melting Pot – AddisonThe Melting Pot – ArlingtonThe Oceanaire Seafood RoomThirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – AddisonThirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – DallasThirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – EulessThirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – IrvingThirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – The ColonyTommy BahamaToro Toro – Fort WorthTwo Mules Cantina (Weeks 1 and 3)Urban Seafood CompanyUrbano CafeVB Steakhouse (Weeks 1 and 2)WagamamaWaters Restaurant (Week 1)Wicked Butcher – Dallas (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)Wicked Butcher – Fort Worth (Week 1 and 2)XOXO Dining RoomYardbrid Table and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)Zack's Bistro