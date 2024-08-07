All the Restaurants Participating in DFW Restaurant Week

Through Sept. 1, 160 local restaurants are participating in DFW Restaurant Week (yes, it lasts nearly a month) with prix- fixe meals. Twenty percent of proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope in Fort Worth, which has served children and families in Tarrant County for 94 years, providing development, behavioral and mental health services.
Over the past 27 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised more than $11.7 million for its charity partners, including $545,128 last year.
Three-course dinners are either $49 ($10 donated) or $59 ($12 donated); signature experiences are $99 ($20 donated). There's also a two-course lunch and brunch option, each for $29 ($6 donated). The idea is to give diners a taste of high-end dining at a more approachable price point, all while doing good.
DFW Restaurant Weeks is broken out into four weeks:
Week 1 Aug. 5–11
Week 2 Aug. 12–18
Week 3 Aug. 19–25
Week 4 Aug. 26–Sept. 1
Here's a list of every restaurant participating for all four weeks, unless otherwise noted.
3 Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails
12 Cuts Brazilian Steak
Aguasal (at Rye)
Al Biernet's North
Al Biernat's Oak Lawn
Andreas Prime Steak & Seafood
Apothecary
Arthur's Steakhouse
Asador (Week 1)
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Bachus Kitchen and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Beverly's Bistro and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Billy Can Can
Bistecca (Week 1)
Black Agave Cocina y Cantina (Weeks 1, 3 and 4)
Black Walnut Cafe – Allen
Black Walnut Cafe – Colleyville
Black Walnut Cafe – Coppell
Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine (Week 1)
Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse – Irving
Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse – Plano
Bulla Gastrobar
Cafe Nubia
Carbone Vino
Casa Pollastro
Cat City Grill (Weeks 1 and 2)
Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse – Grapevine
Chamberlain's Steak and Fish
Charlie's Creole Kitchen
Chet's Dallas
City Works Eatery & Pour House – Fort Worth (Weeks 1 and 2)
City Works Eatery & Pour House – Frisco (Weeks 1 and 2)
Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse
CRU Food & Wine Bar – Allen
CRU Food & Wine Bar – Dallas
CRU Food & Wine Bar – Fort Worth
CRU Food & Wine Bar – Plano
Culpepper Cattle Co. (Weeks 1 and 2)
Cut & Bourbon (Weeks 1 and 2)
Dee Lincoln Prime (Week 1)
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Dallas
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Fort Worth
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Plano
Del Frisco’s Double – Fort Worth
Del Frisco's Grille – Plano
Del Frisco's Grille – Southlake
Dolce Riviera
Don Artemio Mexican Heritage
Earls Kitchen & Bar
EBESU – Robata & Sushi
El Carlos Elegante (Weeks 1 and 2)
Elephant East
Ellerbe Fine Foods (Weeks 1 and 2)
Elm & Good
Fachini Ristorante (Week 1)
Ferrari's Italian Villa & Chop (Weeks 1 and 2)
Fitzgerald
Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Fogo de Chao – Addison
Fogo de Chao – North Irving
Fogo de Chao – Plano
Fogo de Chao – Uptown
Good Graces
Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
iL Modo (Week 1)
Jellico's
JOA Korean Barbecue (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Jose on Lovers
Keller Chophouse
Kirby's Prime Steakhouse
Knife – Dallas
Knife – Plano
Komodo Dallas
Kona Grill – Dallas
Kona Grill – Plano
La Mina
La Parisienne French Bistro
La Pizza and La Pasta – Eataly
La Stella Cucina Verace
Lavendou Bistro Provencal
Lili's Bistro (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Lyla
Mac's on Main (Weeks 1 and 2)
Maguires Bistro and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Margaret's
McRae's American Bistro and Cocktails
Mexican Bar Company
Mercat Bistro
Mercury Chophouse - Fort Worth
Morton's The Steakhouse
Moxie's – Dallas
Moxie's – Plano
Moxie's – Southlake
Musme
NDA American Bistro
Next Bistro (Weeks 1 and 2)
Nick & Sam's Steakhouse (Week 1)
North Italia – Dallas
North Italia – Galleria Dallas
Ocean Prime
Paparazzi Chophouse
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Perch Bistro and Bar
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Dallas
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Frisco
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille – Grapevine
Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant (Week 1)
Plank Provisions
Princi Italia – Dallas
Princi Italia – Plano
Quince Riverside
Renny's
Rise No. 3
Saint Ann
Sanjh
SER Steak and Spirits
Soy Cowboy
St. Martin's Wine Bistro
Steakyard
Steve Field's Steakhouse
Stillwell's Steakhouse
STIRR – Addison
STIRR – Dallas
STK Steakhouse
Stock and Barrel
Table 13
Tande Thai
Te Deseo
Teatro Bistro and Lounge
Terra – Eataly
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
The Finch – Dallas
The Finch – Grand Prairie
The Henley
The Henry
The Landmark Prime Rib
The Liam's Steakhouse
The Mansion Restaurant (Week 1)
The Melting Pot – Addison
The Melting Pot – Arlington
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – Addison
Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – Dallas
Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – Euless
Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – Irving
Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill – The Colony
Tommy Bahama
Toro Toro – Fort Worth
Two Mules Cantina (Weeks 1 and 3)
Urban Seafood Company
Urbano Cafe
VB Steakhouse (Weeks 1 and 2)
Wagamama
Waters Restaurant (Week 1)
Wicked Butcher – Dallas (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Wicked Butcher – Fort Worth (Week 1 and 2)
XOXO Dining Room
Yardbrid Table and Bar (Weeks 1, 2 and 3)
Zack's Bistro