All You Can Eataly: Eataly Dallas To Host Grand Opening Event on Nov. 12

Located at NorthPark Center, the three-floor culinary playground offers Italian delicacies including fresh pasta, breads, cheese, wine and desserts along with a marketplace sourced from local producers in DFW. This grand opening event promises to properly introduce us to all of its offerings, showcasing the best food and drink it has to offer in an all-you-can-eat fashion.
“All You Can Eataly” will offer 100 regional wine samples, multiple cocktail bars and 30 tasting stations to enjoy, including freshly shucked oysters, hand-tossed pizzas, fresh pasta prepared in a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, artisanal salumi and formaggi, and an array of desserts including gelato, tiramisu and hand-filled cannolis.
The event will be held indoors as well as outdoors, where you will find Italian grills preparing arrosticini (traditional lamb skewers) and porceddu (whole-roasted pig), and an Aperol spritz bar for a little bubbly al fresco.
To add to the “Shop, Eat, Learn” experience that Eataly is known for, the event will also host multiple live chef-driven demonstrations. There will be live music and a photo booth. Dallas-based artist Volta Smith will be on-site as part of Eataly Dallas’ mission to support local arts. The watercolor art made on-site, as well as an Eataly-branded wine holder, can be personalized for you to take home.
Tickets can be purchased through their website; general admission is $99 and VIP is $149, which includes special Italian wine tastings, truffle dishes, fresh lobster and caviar.
On the day of the event, the store will close early at 3 p.m. to prepare for the nighttime festivities, following up with a VIP start time of 6 p.m. and a general admission start time of 7 p.m. The event concludes at 10:30 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, visitors are encouraged to wear masks and social distance where appropriate.
Eataly Dallas (NorthPark Center), 8687 N. Central Expressway