Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

All You Can Eataly: Eataly Dallas To Host Grand Opening Event on Nov. 12

November 2, 2021 4:00AM

Eataly is rolling out its super-sized welcome mat on Nov. 12
Eataly is rolling out its super-sized welcome mat on Nov. 12 Lauren Drewes Daniels
Even though it's been open for quite some time, Eataly Dallas is celebrating its official grand opening on Friday, Nov 12.

Located at NorthPark Center, the three-floor culinary playground offers Italian delicacies including fresh pasta, breads, cheese, wine and desserts along with a marketplace sourced from local producers in DFW. This grand opening event promises to properly introduce us to all of its offerings, showcasing the best food and drink it has to offer in an all-you-can-eat fashion.

“All You Can Eataly” will offer 100 regional wine samples, multiple cocktail bars and 30 tasting stations to enjoy, including freshly shucked oysters, hand-tossed pizzas, fresh pasta prepared in a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, artisanal salumi and formaggi, and an array of desserts including gelato, tiramisu and hand-filled cannolis.

The event will be held indoors as well as outdoors, where you will find Italian grills preparing arrosticini (traditional lamb skewers) and porceddu (whole-roasted pig), and an Aperol spritz bar for a little bubbly al fresco.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


To add to the “Shop, Eat, Learn” experience that Eataly is known for, the event will also host multiple live chef-driven demonstrations. There will be live music and a photo booth. Dallas-based artist Volta Smith will be on-site as part of Eataly Dallas’ mission to support local arts. The watercolor art made on-site, as well as an Eataly-branded wine holder, can be personalized for you to take home.

Tickets can be purchased through their website; general admission is $99 and VIP is $149, which includes special Italian wine tastings, truffle dishes, fresh lobster and caviar.

On the day of the event, the store will close early at 3 p.m. to prepare for the nighttime festivities, following up with a VIP start time of 6 p.m. and a general admission start time of 7 p.m. The event concludes at 10:30 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, visitors are encouraged to wear masks and social distance where appropriate.

Eataly Dallas (NorthPark Center), 8687 N. Central Expressway
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Felicia Lopez is a contributing writer for the Observer, previously of Southern California and now eating her way through the greater Dallas area. She is a data nerd by trade and a dessert enthusiast at heart.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation