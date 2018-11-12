 


Ed Lowe, owner of Celebration Restaurant, died in a fall at Boquillas Canyon, one of his favorite hiking and camping destinations, according to the restaurant.EXPAND
Ed Lowe, owner of Celebration Restaurant, died in a fall at Boquillas Canyon, one of his favorite hiking and camping destinations, according to the restaurant.
Owner of Celebration Restaurant Dies in Fall at Big Bend National Park

Beth Rankin | November 12, 2018 | 10:45am
Ed Lowe, founder of Celebration Restaurant, one of Dallas' first farm-to-table eateries, died last week in a fall at Big Bend National Park, the restaurant has confirmed on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts we share with you that we have lost our beloved friend and servant leader, Ed Lowe," the restaurant posted on Facebook this morning. "He passed at one of his favorite places, Boquillas Canyon in Big Bend doing what he loved — camping and canoeing on the Rio Grande. We are grateful to him for his vision and dedication to a restaurant that has helped so many for so long."

Lowe, who co-founded Celebration in 1971, long before farm-to-table was common vernacular in Dallas, was on a five-day trip in Boquillas Canyon when he fell off an embankment while scouting a campsite a mile downstream from the mouth of the canyon, CultureMap reported. He was 69 years old.

Lowe's memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 at Highland Park United Methodist Church, and the restaurant will close that day and reopen Nov. 20. In lieu of flowers, the restaurant encourages donations to the Jack & Harriet Lowe Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas benefiting Jack Lowe Senior Elementary or the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

"He created a caring, family environment where he called his employees partners," the restaurant posted on Facebook. "The Celebration community will miss his indomitable spirit, dedication, passion and love. Ed’s contributions to numerous Dallas organizations, his love for Texas’ rivers, admiration for the wilderness and proactive involvement in maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment made him a pioneer and true visionary. As we commit to continuing his legacy, his spirit will forever guide his Celebration family."

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

