Owner of Celebration Restaurant Dies in Fall at Big Bend National Park

"It is with heavy hearts we share with you that we have lost our beloved friend and servant leader, Ed Lowe," the restaurant posted on Facebook this morning. "He passed at one of his favorite places, Boquillas Canyon in Big Bend doing what he loved — camping and canoeing on the Rio Grande. We are grateful to him for his vision and dedication to a restaurant that has helped so many for so long."