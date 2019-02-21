Downtown Dallas Has a New Bourbon Bar and Restaurant Serving Southern Fare

Shrimp and blue corn grits (front) at the new Elm Street Cask and Kitchen

Downtown has a new bar and restaurant that officially opened for business this week: Elm Street Cask and Kitchen.

Billing itself as a "neighborhood bourbon bar and grill" with an "extensive whiskey collection, Southern-inspired cuisine and a variety of inventive and classic cocktails," Elm Street Cask and Kitchen is serving "honest Southern fare" like fried green tomatoes with Texas caviar succotash and beer can chicken with apple cornbread stuffing from Executive Chef Benjamin Maulsby.