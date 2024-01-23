First Look: Enzo's Deli & Imports Brings Sandwiches and Italian Goodies to Plano

If you feel like going to Jimmy’s for a sandwich, pasta, wine or a jar of marinated bell peppers but live way out there in Farthest North Dallas or Plano, you’re in luck. Enzo’s Deli & Imports opened last December near Preston and Spring Creek, and while it’s nowhere near as large as Jimmy’s, with its limited shelf space for those bottled Italian goodies and a single deli case, it’ll do in a pinch.
Enzo’s is the creation of Michael Martin, who also owns the Corner Wines & Wine Bar. It's conveniently enough attached to the new deli, sharing space and tables. Shop for a bottle of Chianti or two while you wait for your sandwich to be created.
All the sandwich options (or “sangwichez” in local parlance) available are based on recipes from Southern Italy, a region where Martin spent time as a youth, giving rise to such fare as the amalfitana, the sorrentina and the calabrese. There is also a sandwich called the Toscano, which is technically Central Italy, not Southern, but let’s not get all pedantic about geography — there are sandwiches to eat.
Urban Crust, different varieties of sugos and tomato sauces, ravioli and even some balls of pizza dough like the kind we never pass up purchasing when we’re at Jimmy’s. Again, not a huge selection, but it’ll get the job done.
The amalfitana was served on house ciabatta, with prosciutto, burrata, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, EVOO and balsamic vinegar and set us back $11.99. It was about 8-inches long sliced in half and served in butcher paper. The bread was chewy with a crispy outer crust, and the ingredients worked together in a nice melody, though the generous amount of dried tomatoes produced a slight sweetness that we wish had been toned down a bit.
We’d like to try the sausage and peppers sandwich, along with some cannoli, but that’s what return trips are for.
Enzo’s will never really be able to compete with Jimmy’s, which has the Italian boutique shop thing down to a tee, but for those who live way out in the northern hinterlands, it is definitely a welcome alternative.
Enzo's Deli & Imports, 4017 Preston Road, No. 535, Plano. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Sundays.