Dallas Dirt: Where To Find Farm Grown Goods in Dallas

Shopping at the Farm
Bonton Farms
6911 Bexar St.
Bonton Farms is located on the southern side of downtown Dallas and is an incredible source for local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, honey and more. There is much to love about Bonton, Dallas’ first urban farm. They create their own compost to ensure organic authenticity. They grow the produce, raise the goats and chickens and harvest honey right there on the farm. It’s a family-friendly space with plenty to do. Shoppers are welcome to browse the farm, grab a coffee from the cafe, order lunch and even bring their pets (no dogs allowed in the buildings).
Co-Op Pick-Up
Richardson Farm Co-Op
Biweekly ordering and pick up from Richardson Farm Co-Op is an excellent choice for those who prefer not to, or are unable to, shop for local products in person. The Co-Op is strictly online and offers delivery in specific areas. Like a traditional farm co-op, orders are placed every other weekend and picked up the next weekend. It is the same pickup location in Richardson each week. Basically, order one weekend, pick up the next. Offerings change depending on what the farmers and producers have. Co-Op staples are local proteins, dairy, eggs, produce, health products and more.
Outdoor Markets
Good Local Markets (two locations)
Lakewood Tower Farmers Market
Sundays: 6301 Gaston Ave.
Sept. – Dec., 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
White Rock Farmers Market
Saturdays: 1450 Old Gate Lane
March – Dec., 8 a.m. – noon
Good Local Markets are a winner for Dallasites on the east side of town. The White Rock market in Little Forest Hills runs on Saturdays from March through December, and a fall market takes place on Sundays in the Lakewood area. This is ideal for a Sunday brunch and farmers market day when the weather is cooler in Dallas. Each location has vendors selling goods like plants, produce, eggs, honey, jams, hummus and much more. The website is a great resource, with a list of vendors and their location. This is helpful if you want to order directly from the producer, which you absolutely should do.
STOREFRONT
Local Yocal Farm To Market
213 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
Local Yocal in McKinney carries products from all over North Texas. This storefront is conveniently located in Downtown McKinney and is perfect for shoppers strolling around the retail spaces on a slow Saturday or for a quick grocery run on a busy weeknight. They have a great selection of dry goods, snacks and local gifts as well as dairy, meats, poultry, breads and coffee.