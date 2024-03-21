Find Inexpensive Taiwanese Treats at HOJA Bubble Tea & Asian Street Food

While the typical milieu of street food by definition is a small stand or cart in a crowded bustling street or alleyway, in larger U.S. urban centers such as Dallas one can often find a strip-mall restaurant serving its take on this culinary adventure.
We are always on the lookout for such places because while we adore the Petra and the Beasts of the world, sometimes you just want to feast on an unpretentious fried something or other that doesn’t even pretend to be farm-to-market sourced, and pay for it using the spare change you manage to scrounge from under the cushions of your couch or the floorboards of your car.
HOJA Bubble Tea & Asian Street Food in Plano, which promises Taiwanese street food freshly and affordably prepared. “Hoja” apparently means “delicious” in Taiwanese, and we’ll take Google’s word for it. Etymology aside, it was worth the trip.
As the name implies, they serve a bunch of teas in the form of latte, milk foam, slush, milk, original and fruit tea, all with the requisite toppings we’ve all come to expect in this boba era such as jelly, boba, ice cream, popping boba, jam and chia, to name a few As usual you specify the ice and sugar level as a percentage. We were here for the food, but for those who want their boba, you’re covered.
Our mains were a Taiwanese bento box and a G-pie. The G-pie is a crispy fried chicken steak of flattened breast that one eats straight out of the paper wrapper in true street food style. It was about $10 and was a lot of food — cooked just right, moist and tender, with just a hint of Chinese five-spice flavor bringing it all together.
Our dessert was some boba cream foam, brioche toast topped with boba and served with a little cup of cream that you pour over yourself to complete the dish.
In short, if you enjoy some delicious munchies simply prepared without the need for reservations, a coat and tie or dipping into your savings account, then this place is definitely worth checking out.