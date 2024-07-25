Official BBQ of the Texas Rangers Is Opening A New Location With Some Prime Real Estate

Since 2018, Hurtado Barbeque has grown exponentially since owner Brandon Hurtado and his wife Hannah started sharing their passion for the pit at pop-up events across north Texas.
Since word of their burnt ends and birria caught wind, they've become one of the fastest growing, independently owned barbecue brands in the state with three brick-and-mortar locations; downtown Arlington (205 E. Front St.), Fort Worth (1116 Eighth Ave.) and Mansfield (226 N. Walnut Creek Drive), plus their queue-worthy concession at Globe Life Field in Section 101.
Its official. We’re coming to downtown Dallas! https://t.co/udZfUBvXKu— Hurtado Barbecue (@HurtadoBBQ) July 22, 2024
Hurtados will bring family recipes made from scratch like the famous birria, made with smoked brisket. And their desserts procured from a local bakery, Tiverton, are not to be looked over. We recently had a life-changing peach hand pie there recently.
The barbecue spot claimed some prime real estate and we look forward to finally having those Texas-sized trays in Dallas County.
Downtown Dallas Smoke TrailAll eyes are on their newest corner spot at the Dallas Farmers Market, where Mudhen Meat and Greens used to be. This will make for quite the barbecue trail in downtown Dallas. We're salivating at all the peppery bark and smoke rings within two miles as they join veteran barbecue joints Terry Black's, Pecan Lodge, BBQ DNA, Baby Back Shak, Sammy's and Off The Bone.
Someone needs to make a map. This could be dangerously wonderful.