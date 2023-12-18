Cielito in Las Colinas Blends Modern and Traditional Flavors from Puebla, Mexico

Jose Antonio Calderon wants guests to feel like they're stepping into a heavenly food experience when they enter his new restaurant in Las Colinas, Cielito Mexican Flavors.
After a decade of preparation, the restaurant opened this summer. It offers a fusion of modern and traditional dishes inspired by Calderon's hometown of Puebla, Mexico.
The name Cielito was chosen by Calderon's sister, Julieta Calderon, who wanted the restaurant to evoke a heavenly feeling through food. During the day, sunlight illuminates most of the restaurant thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Mexican artwork adorns the white walls, and earthy brown wooden tables are the perfect backdrop for the colorful dishes.
Calderon said he wants guests to fall in love with the beautiful presentation of the food and excite customers' taste buds as they take their first bite.
The menu was crafted with the help of chef Armando Muñoz from Tlaxcala, Mexico. Cielito’s dishes pay tribute to Calderon's mother and their heritage with tinga, birria, mole and enchiladas, as well as desserts like the Spanish flan cake.
The queso fundido appetizer ($12) is served with a side of warm flour tortillas. The mix of melted cheeses stretches endlessly, and it's a bit of an effort to corral it into a tortilla (worth the effort, however). It's topped with savory chorizo, micro greens and diced onions and tomatoes.
Cielito Mexican Flavors, 301 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Monday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday, 4–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday,11 a.m. – 9 p.m.