First Look: Eggdaddy, Another Brunch Option in North Dallas

Nestled next to an In-N-Out at Belt Line and the Dallas North Tollway is a new brunch spot in the midst of its soft opening. Eggdaddy
promises to be a change of pace from the fast-casual concepts that currently exist, and as the name suggests, it will focus on eggs. Thankfully, the skyrocketing price of eggs has finally started to come down, and the website boasts a menu composed of “locally sourced, cage-free, antibiotic free, hormone free, made fresh daily, and organic” ingredients.
Warm pastels, as well as eggshell white colors, are prominent in the open and inviting design of the restaurant.
The egg theme is carried out here on all levels of the design, starting with the ovule-shaped arched entryway, the eggshell-colored interior complete with subdued blue and yellow pastel accents and the chef’s kiss: two giant egg-shaped booths. Eating eggs from within an egg is like a weird Russian doll activity that is fun for the whole family.
Two huge eggs serve as seating options in the creatively designed interior of Eggdaddy.
The eggs are really upfront in the menu as well. There are breakfast bowls, greens, sandwiches, breakfast tacos and even adult beverages that all try to incorporate an egg or two. This includes the Eggdaddy martini with vodka, lemon, Cointreau foam and salted egg yolk syrup. They really like their eggs here.
We decided on a taco, a couple of sandwiches and a side of truffle hash browns in an attempt to get a good sample of what there is to eat here without also needing to nap later in the afternoon.
Truffle hash browns.
The hash browns come with two round patties per order. The truffle smell is much more pronounced than the actual truffle flavor, but for many, that is a good thing. They are the Goldilocks of hash brown texture as well: not too crispy, not too mushy. The crème fraiche was a bit of a distraction, but overall, a success.
Bangkok brisket taco.
The Bangkok brisket taco has scrambled eggs, brisket, Thai curry rice, carrot, scallions, peppers and aioli, all in a flour or corn tortilla. It has a good crunch and a full if not overpowering Asian spice profile, but at $5 it was perhaps a bit pricy for a single taco.
The hot tikka chicken sandwich.
The hot tikka chicken sandwich comes with an over-easy egg atop a yogurt-brined fried chicken breast and a tikka masala spice rub served on a toasted brioche bun. The egg was indeed cooked over easy, creating a yolky sauce that went well with the good bun and well-spiced chicken.
Smoked salmon sandwich.
The smoked salmon had, you guessed it, an over-easy egg on a piece of hot smoked salmon and was dressed with dill jalapeño cream cheese, Parmesan crunch and tomato on the same brioche bun. It was a nice little bite with good textures all around.
The sandwiches are extremely affordable, ranging from $10 to $12 and including other options such as Green Eggs and Ham (egg, ham, provolone, pesto and arugula) and the Pit Boss (egg, brisket, cheese and pickles).
With a cute and inviting interior that is most eggscellent, a full and varied eggcentric menu of fresh and flavorful ingredients and even some adult beverages that look eggstraordinary, this place is eggsactly what this area’s brunch environment needs.
15250 Dallas Parkway. Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Monday – Tuesday.