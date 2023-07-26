First Look: The Burger Shop Opens New Location in Richardson

Yet another new entry into the thankfully ever-blossoming burger joint scene in the Dallas area is The Burger Shop’s second location, which opened July 10 in Richardson. The restaurant's flagship location is in Forney and offers your standard American fare focusing on burgers but also includes sandwiches, wings and all the typical appetizers such as fried pickles, mozzarella sticks and nachos.
We stopped by recently at this newest location at the corner of Coit and Belt Line roads, hoping to add another option to our ever-growing list of go-to burger spots. The staff is warm and friendly, clearly trying to learn the menu and answer questions during these first few early days after the opening. The dining area is unpretentious but clean and organized.
The Burger Shop offers several draft beers (Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde, Revolver Blood N’ Honey, Four Corners, etc.) and a similar number of bottles (Bud Light, Dos XX, Modelo, Shiner, etc.) but this evening we went with water, which was attentively refilled every time our glasses ran low.
All the common appetizers found in such places are here: a variety of fried things such as pickles, mozzarella sticks and zucchini along with the ubiquitous chips and salsa, nachos and stuffed jalapeños. Nothing groundbreaking here, but it’s a burger joint. We tried the fried zucchini, which were long and thin slices and came with the requisite ranch dipping sauce.
For a side, we shared seasoned steak fries with a bit too much seasoning, but that’s stated right there in the description.
Dessert options include New York-style cheesecake, lava cake and churros, along with several milkshake options that use Blue Bell ice cream. We resisted these indulgences that evening though the servers promised that the churros were excellent.
Another burger joint is never a bad thing, and Richardson is a lot closer to most of us than Forney. The staff and manager are friendly and eager to make your experience a good one, even if, for us, nothing really stood out here.
101 S. Coit Road, No. 1, Richardson; Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.