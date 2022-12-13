First Look: STK Dallas, Steak with a Vibe

If you're like many red-blooded Americans, you probably appreciate a proper steak. And like many others, you may also appreciate a good Instagram opportunity. After all, what's better than a perfectly cooked piece of prime beef paired with a selfie?
Mix in sleek décor, fun cocktails, plentiful sides and a DJ booth, and that's what you get at the new STK Steakhouse, which recently opened on McKinney Avenue in Uptown. While this is its first restaurant in the Texas market, STK has a large footprint across the U.S., including Las Vegas, New York, Miami and Los Angeles. Internationally, STK has established itself as a fine-dining institution in Dubai, Qatar, London, Milan and elsewhere.
One off-cut that stands out is the 8 oz. Spinalis, also known as the rib cap. This is the top portion of the ribeye seamed out and sold as a stand-alone steak. The rib cap is the most flavorful, and expensive, part of any specie due to the abundant internal fat that melts during preparation.
Also recommended is the dry-aged 34-ounce Tomahawk, also from the desirable rib section. The French-cut presentation itself is very Instagramable: this is carved off the bone at the table.
If your pockets are deep and your palate curious, go for the imported Japanese A5 (versus A1–A4) Wagyu, some of the most marbled beef to be had. It'll set you back $39 per ounce for the strip and $44 per ounce for the filet; the spinalis goes for $99 for 6 ounces.
As for the ambiance, STK Dallas is "Not your Daddy’s Steakhouse," as noted in neon on the wall for those less perceptive diners. Historically, steakhouses have been made in the likeness of Delmonico’s, Morton’s or Del Frisco’s, with dark tones and an almost somber mood. These are the places your boss would take you after a promotion. But 1980s Wall Street is long gone, and the gold standard for steakhouses is also changing.
The interior is chic and modern, with colorful artwork and a large bar area in which to sip and mingle. For larger parties, there are large round booths, a hallmark of several STK locations, that are perfect for cross-table conversation. Another hallmark of STK is its DJ booth, prominently situated in the middle of the venue, from which issues a mix of house music, oldies and hip-hop blares.
If you'd like to check STK out but don't have $25 for a Baby Gem Caesar, go during Happy Hour, when not a single item is more than $9, including select wine, signature cocktails and Chimay. A giant wagyu meatball is just $6, as is a short rib quesadilla. Tater tots are just $3.
Either way, STK is the peak "vibe-dining" experience that overloads your senses, which, as far as traditional steakhouses go, is about as rare as you should order your steak.
STK Dallas, 2000 McKinney Ave. Lunch: Daily, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dinner: Monday – Thursday and Sunday, 3 p.m. – 11 pm. Friday, Saturday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Happy Hour: Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.