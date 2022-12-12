Marina Indian Restaurant is a Seaside-Themed Foodie Destination

Bright blue mariner lights line the walls of Marina Indian Restaurant, a restaurant in Frisco that opened earlier this year. Named after India’s famous Marina beach, the restaurant is decorated to reflect that theme. With door frames outlined in sailor’s anchors and tables adorned in seashells, the restaurant was designed with the very purpose of making you feel at sea … with better food, of course.
Menu options here span the range of almost every region of India. Marina sells both well-known North Indian specialties like paneer tikka and local recipes like kothu parotta. With just a few menu items, your palate can take a tour of the entire Indian subcontinent.
The appetizer selection also covers a range of chaats, tandoori dishes and seafood plates: a good homage to the diverse array of food available in India. Try one, two or even three if you’re seeking an adventure.
The mutton kola ($15.99) is another exotic dish here. A traditional food from the Indian province of Chettinad, the plate comes with a tower of minced mutton balls, deep-fried for a crispy exterior layer. Of course, if you’re looking for something more identifiable, Marina carries the classic chicken tikka ($15.99) and naan bread ($2.50) too. You’re free to experiment as little (or as much) as you’d like.
Owner Pradeep Govindaswamy says he used Marina Beach as a model for his restaurant given its relaxed walks, pretty sunrises, elaborate entertainment and traditional Indian street food. One thing’s clear: you’ll no longer have to travel all the way to India to experience the great flavors of the Indian seaside.
Marina Indian Restaurant, 4617 Coit Road, No. 130, Frisco. Tuesday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.; closed Monday.