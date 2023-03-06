The Sandwich Spot Brings West Coast Vibes (and Bread) to Frisco

Spot

click to enlarge The inside isn't fancy. But the sandwiches (and the four-page menu) make up for it. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Sandwiches come hot and toasted, straight from the oven. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The Sandwich Spot's Dutch crunch bread comes with a crumbly outer layer that hides a nice fluffiness inside. Anisha Holla

— endearingly referred to as TSS — is a Bay Area original. Co-owners and partners Jeff and Yan Upchurch recently opened a location in Frisco, TSS’s first shop outside of California. It may be a struggle to keep track of all 37 (and counting) sandwiches in the gigantic four-page menu, but that's what sets this mom-and-pop apart from fast-food competitors. That and a specialty bread they source from the West Coast.So far, they're feeling right at home in Texas.“We began construction in September of 2022, and were able to open here less than 101 days later. It’s amazing how much support this community has overwhelmed us with,” Jeff says.The menu in Texas differs from the ones you’ll find at the original California locations. While sandwich ingredients remain the same, the Frisco spot has made it a point to source its sandwich names locally. The “LoneStar sandwich” ($12.49) comes with hot pastrami, roast beef, salami and a choice of cheese. A sandwich called the “Baylor Scott Medical” ($11.99) comes loaded with marinated chicken breast, blue cheese dressing and pepper jack cheese. It’s all doused with hot sauce for a spicy kick at the end.Other mildly clever names add to the mix. “The Joey” ($11.99) comes packed with meatballs drenched in marinara sauce. Jalapeños, banana peppers, and a house-special “lava sauce” add to the garnish. The final product comes oozing with a blend of melted parmesan and provolone cheese. “The Home Depot” is another specialty, stuffed with freshly sliced ham, salami, prosciutto, provolone and Italian dressing.If you prefer a less carb-heavy meal, you can go for the Caesar ($7.99), green ($7.99) or chef ($10.99) salads. Salad bowls come with the same freshly sourced ingredients, but without carbs.But it's carbs that make this spot unique.“It’s all in the bread,” Jeff tells us. The Sandwich Spot’s specialty bread is flown in half-frozen from the West Coast and comes with a unique rice paste on top. When baked, the rice paste gives the bread a crunchy layer, which crumbles into a softer center. Bread lovers can stock up on plain rolls of the Sandwich Spot’s bread ($2.99), which can be toasted and enjoyed in-shop or at home.“Our brand isn’t fast food,” Jeff clarifies. “We hand wash every leaf of lettuce, slice every tomato, and prepare all our meat fresh in the kitchen. We don’t practice the use of pre-packaged items here.”Names may be slightly misleading, but rest assured: whether you indulge in an “IBEW 6,” a “Railhead,” or a “Wash-Guys Car Wash,” the ingredients are fresh and the sandwiches are tasty.