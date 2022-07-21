Foodie Finds: Coconuts, Tequila and Christmas in July Lead Festivities this Weekend

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes unofficial holidays, like National Tequila Day this Sunday, which lots of local places are celebrating. Not to mention, it’s July and it's too hot, which of course means we're due for Christmas in July and gelato festivals. Plus, the MLK Food Park happens this Sunday.
We’ve got all this and more for this weekend’s foodie finds:
Lotería Live
Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 E. Ervay St.
7 p.m. Thursday, July 21
Every Thursday, Four Corners Brewing hosts lotería, which is a lot like bingo, at their brewery in the Cedars neighborhood. It's just a good time, with local beer, good music and moves fast. Take a group of friends and learn some new Spanish words and try their fajita balls or big nacho platters. It's free to play.
Rice-A-Roni Dallas Tour
Tom Thumb, 4301 Cross Timbers Road
3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22
Rice-A-Roni's multi-city trolley tour is in Dallas this weekend. Guests can get free samples, including their new Heat and Eat flavors. The trolley will stop at Tom Thumb on Cross Timbers Road on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., West Village at 3699 McKinney Ave. from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Klyde Warren Park from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. After the event, Rice-A-Roni is donating $10,000 and Rice-A-Roni products to the North Texas Food Bank.
Gelato Fest
Eataly, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway
3 - 6 p.m., Friday, July 22
Visit Eataly Friday for all sorts of frozen goodness from classic gelato, boozy sorbetto, affogato (espresso and gelato), focaccia with gelato and exclusive flavors not normally found at Eataly Dallas. Each gelato station requires a $3 ticket (or get five tickets for $12 or 15 tickets for $45). There are also free gelato classes at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Visit Eataly's website for more details.
World’s Biggest Coconut Pop-Up
705 N. Zang Blvd. (Bishop Arts District)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24
Coconut water brand Vita Coco heard that everything is bigger in Texas and wanted to join in on the fun, so this weekend they're bringing the world’s biggest coconut to Dallas. The free pop-up in the Bishop Arts District invites guests to hang out at their three-story-tall inflatable coconut and try their new coconut juice flavors that launched this summer. There will be food trucks and outdoor games. If you’re in the neighborhood, you can’t miss it.
The Truck Yard's Annual Luau
Truck Yard Dallas, 5624 Sears St.
Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
The Truck Yard will have coconuts galore weekend at their annual luau this weekend. Guests pick a coconut, crack it open and fill it with a Skinny Painkiller, Lada Colada or Frozen Coconut Key Lime Pie drink. There will be live music, pig roast, hula dancers, live fire dancers and tropical attire.
Christmas in July, Hazelnut Temptress Release
Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Dr.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Lakewood Brewing Company is celebrating Christmas in July this year with Hazelnut Temptress, a new winter warmer ale. Photo ops, live Christmas music from The Driftin’ Outlaw Band and an ugly T-shirt contest (because it's way too hot for sweaters). Santa will be present, and they'll have some food specials. House rule: you can't yell, "I know him!" when you see Santa. (Actually, we made up that rule, but still.)
MLK Food Park
Fair Park, 3535 Grand Ave.
12 - 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24
The MLK Food Park will host its third of four events this weekend at Fair Park. Per their website, this outdoor foodie event is "aimed at curating an ecosystem for businesses of color to showcase their products/services in a welcoming and inclusive space that also provides an opportunity for growth in South Dallas." Entry and parking are free, but be sure to bring plastic to pay for food as vendors don't take cash. The event is in and around the Natural History Museum. Use gate six off Robert B. Cullum Boulevard to park in lot 5A or 6A.
National Tequila Day
Sunday, July 24
Just about every saloon, cantina, Tex-Mex joint, dog park and dive bar will have specials on Sunday, National Tequila Day. Dogs don't typically like tequila, but we hear a lot of their people do; MUTTS Cantina will have $5 Barkritas all day and $5 Hornitos sots. Joe Leo's Fine Tex-Mex is hosting a boozy brunch with Tres Generaciones tequila. Mexican Sugar in Las Colinas and Plano will have free tequila tastings, paleta carts, custom agave flights and blind tastings. Chuy's will celebrate with $1 tequila floaters and $5 top-shelf tequila shots to go along with super grand 'ritas.
Parlor's Christmas in July
Parlor’s Ice Creams, 6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 465
Sunday, July 24 and Monday, July 25
Parlor’s Ice Creams is celebrating Christmas in July with a holiday flavor called Rocky Rudolph. The parlor will be decked out with Christmas decorations and will also have flavors made with house-baked chocolate cookies, homemade marshmallows and mint to remind you of winter days.
Farm + Feed Summer Camp
Shops at Legacy North, 7401 Lone Star Drive
2 to 4 p.m., Weekdays
Farm + Feed is offering a place for kids to hang out for two hours every weekday through August. The venue has Nintendo Switch, Xbox X, Playstation 5, lunch, soda and unlimited gaming plus over 100 board games, card games and chess boards. Parents are required to accompany kids, though there is a chef-driven restaurant and full bar for the parents. The camp is $15 per child.