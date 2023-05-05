Fort Worth's Chef Tam to Compete on Alex vs. America This Sunday

Chef Tamra Patterson, aka Chef Tam, is competing against Alex Guarnaschelli and two other chefs in an upcoming episode of Alex vs. America on the Food Network this Sunday.
Born and raised in Fort Worth, Chef Tam is the owner of Chef Tam’s Express (1730 W. Randol Mill Road) in Arlington, where she serves takeout-only Southern and Cajun dishes like Southern-fried chicken, red velvet waffles and chicken, oxtails, New Orleans catfish and peach cobbler nachos. The latter two we're assigning an entire editorial team to, stat.
On the episode "Alex vs. Southern Comfort" chefs will compete for the crown of Southern Comfort Champion. Chef Tam is taking the Food Network by storm with this, her sixth appearance on the network. In April 2022, she was crowned champion on Chopped and was a winner of Guy’s Grocery Games in 2018.
In round one, the chefs will compete to knock Iron Chef Guarnaschelli out of the competition. In round two, the remaining chefs will go against each other to impress judges Kelsey Barnard Clarke and Adrienne Cheatham. One winner will be chosen at the end of the episode.
To celebrate the competition, Chef Tam is hosting a special Alex vs. America watch party during the premier of the episode at The Be Studio (1730 W. Randol Mill Road, Suite 110) in Arlington on Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided compliments of Chef Tam.
The event is free and but guests are asked to RSVP.