3 New Restaurants Are Coming to The Star District This Summer

The dining scene of The Star district in Frisco is gearing up for an expansion this summer.
The 91-acre campus, which also serves as headquarters and a training facility for the Dallas Cowboys, is already home to a dozen shops and restaurants, including popular spots like Sidecar Social and City Works Eatery. Soon, there will be three new spots you can duck into.
Later this month, the Japanese-inspired Wabi House will open its third location at The Star. This restaurant, from Dien “Chef D” Nguyen (Piranha Killer Sushi) and chef Kenzo Tran (Pho District), is already a proven success in Dallas and Fort Worth thanks to its izakaya-style dishes (small dishes and snacks inspired by Japanese bars), ramen and sake.
And for what it’s worth, we declared that Wabi House had the best ramen in Dallas in our 2021 and 2022 Best of Dallas issues. Frisco is in for a treat with this one.
Rachel’s Kitchen, which should open in early June. The restaurant has already been a beloved institution in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas for over a decade. The new location at The Star will mark its Texas debut.
“The concept is simple,” reads a statement to the press released by The Star. “Serve fresh, high quality and great tasting food with a gourmet touch at affordable prices.”
The menu boasts a variety of options, including breakfast, sandwiches, salad, pasta and fresh-squeezed juices. Rachel’s Kitchen seems like the ideal place to go with a group. There will be something for everyone.
Finally, Dee Lincoln, creator of the established restaurant Dee Lincoln Prime, is bringing her latest creation to the district at the end of June. Dee’s Table Burgers and More will serve gourmet burgers, salads and appetizers.
“Drawing inspiration from her Louisiana roots and the cherished memories of family gatherings around the dinner table, Dee has curated a menu that reflects her personal culinary journey,” reads The Star’s statement. “Each dish embodies the warmth and hospitality of home-cooked meals.”
For the grown-ups at your family gathering, there will also be a selection of beers, a wine list and cocktails on tap.
Dee’s Table is described as “eagerly awaited” in its announcement and will surely be an exciting addition to Lincoln’s well-established presence at the Star.
Given these new restaurants and the existing dining scene, The Star is clearly not just for Cowboys fans anymore.