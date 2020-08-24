Get Ballpark Food Delivered to Your Door

Miss spending $100 on concession at the ballpark? No prob! They'll bring it to your door.

The Texas Rangers has launched a "field-to-table" program to satiate the need for ballpark food.

You can even get the fare delivered directly to your door, as long as you live within an hour's drive of Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The menu is anchored with four family-style meal kits, wich run $80 each. There’s a barbecue option, a Nolan Ryan burger and hot dog kit, tacos and then pizza and wings. And yes, you can order a beer and a brat, which are a-la-carte options. But you have to order the $80 kit before you can add on the smaller items.

After tax and a service fee, one family meal is $94.50, and that doesn’t include a driver tip. So you’re still not getting out of that game without spending $100 on concession foods.

The delivery service, which is managed through a partnership with a company called Hungry, is only available on game days.

EXPAND Yeah, we miss the actual field, too. courtesy Texas Rangers

In terms of a highlight reel, the queso and chili-drenched nefarious boomstick is only $30. What a time to be alive, right? There are also some sweets, including a mini French pastry box for $22.

All orders come with a blue Rangers home plate doormat and a plastic stein that's kind of in the shape of Globe Life Field with a retractable lid.

Food is delivered temperature controlled with cold packs along with reheating instructions. Everything needs to be cooked/reheated. Delivery is contactless.

Orders are placed through the Hungry website and are delivered at least an hour before game-time on game days. Customers will get a text from their delivery captain to confirm order times.

Make sure to place your order 24-hours in advance. It's not like the old times on the Lexus Terrace where you can place your order in the middle of the third inning and have it delivered to your seat.