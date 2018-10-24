This Pink Velvet Milkshake Has a Damn Cupcake in It, and It's for a Good Cause

October may be coming to a close, but there's still time to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For Katy Trail regulars, that means running the Race for the Cure this weekend, but some of us would rather get behind drinking a milkshake for a good cause (don't judge). If milkshake-drinking is your sport, you're in luck. Grub Burger Bar is donating $1 of every $5.95 spent on pink velvet milkshakes this month to Dine Out for the Cure, benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Even if the only person this milkshake helps is you, the recipient of liquefied red velvet yumminess, this limited-edition treat is worth checking out. Fans of the classic crimson cake will swoon at first sip of this shake, creamy and smooth but thick enough to require a fat straw. Adorned with a cloud of whipped cream and a moist cupcake half topped with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting, this is a dessert that tastes as good as donating to charity feels.