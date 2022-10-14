Halloween-Inspired Drinks and Treats Around North Texas

Spooky season is in full effect, but don't load up on candy corn yet. (Team candy corn here! It's an acquired taste.) This year D/FW's creativity is bewitching. Innovative cocktails, penis mummies and themed brunches are the perfect pairings for a day or night of eating, drinking and being scary.
Here are aome must-eats this Halloween season. Cheers, witches.
Spooky Baked Goods from La Casita Bakeshop
580 W. Arapaho Road, No. 230, RichardsonEven if you've never been to La Casita Bakeshop, you've likely come across its pastries. Many local coffee shops carry La Casita's fresh-baked confections. Recently, Dallas cheered on owner and baker Maricsa Trejo as she competed in Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship.
For October, her Halloween-themed pastries are the perfect treats, including the Eye Pie — a blueberry Danish inspired by Trejo's Halloween Baking Championship-winning round. Oogie Boogie Tarts are a chocolate lover's dream. There's also the always-popular Witches Finger cookies, Murder Cruffins, hand-shaped pies oozing cherry "blood," red velvet skull cakes, German chocolate Werewolf Claws and The Monster Cream Puff.
Trick or Treat Margs at Mi Dia from Scratch
Multiple Locations With more than 120 tequilas on hand, Mi Dia from Scratch has plenty of booze available to make its 60 specialty cocktails. This Halloween The Dulce Travesura (trick or treat) is a margarita made with Osadia Blanco tequila, Cointreau, mandarin puree, vanilla agave and lemon water. Dry ice tops it off to give the margarita a spooky, Insta-worthy allure.
Brunch at Miriam Cocina Latina
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway Miriam Cocina Latina in Klyde Warren Park. On Oct. 29 and 30, the kitchen's traditional brunch will be accompanied by festive cocktails including a sangria mimosa named Sunrise Mimosa and La Sangre. The Witches Kiss and El Angel de la Muerte will also be on the menu. Pair these drinks with a Monstruo Verde omelet.
Halloween Bonbons from RU Chocolate
Rocio Urbina's bonbons are a luxurious treat any time of the year. A special Halloween line of bonbons will be available at RU Chocolate's pop-ups this month. Each box is $16 and comes with four bonbons including a red velvet cream cheese-flavored eyeball, a pumpkin pie spice pumpkin, a Nespresso coffee-flavored mummy and a cajeta con churro flavored skull.
Dallasites can get their hands on these on Oct. 15 at Main Street Garden from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fort Worth folks gets their chance on Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wild Acre Brewing's Day of the Dead Festival. Urbina also offers preorders. Delivery is free in Oak Cliff and for orders over $50 outside of Oak Cliff.
Halloween Town II (by Style Bender Bartender)
1618 Market Center Blvd.
3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
Style Bender Bartender, debuted Halloween Town, a Halloween-themed event for all-ages, last year with great success. This year, in conjunction with the creative studio The Prty Archives, Halloween Town II will recreate the magic.
On Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. food vendors Lord of the Wings, A Sweet Bite and Cake Popping by Val are coming together at Salo by M&R (an event space in the Design District). La Familia Bartending Co.'s mobile bar will be on hand with a kid's drink menu including Goosebumps Punch, Dracula and hot chocolate with Halloween marshmallows. Drinks will be garnished with candy and Halloween toys for added magic. There will also be Halloween-themed beverages for adults.
Creepy Cocktails at Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs RoadRoy G's has "special dranks" just in time for Halloween. In addition to the Champagne tower and rainbow shot flights, they'll have three drinks for Halloween. Try Roy G's Blood Bag, a spiked cherry lemonade served in a blood bag, or a Pumpkin Bowl, which is a fish bowl full of iced Champagne and Western Son Peach vodka. Up the ante on your favorite cocktail with A Straight Up Syringe Shot: 60cc of red gin in a syringe. Roy G's says it's perfect to spike a mimosa or a Champagne tower, or to take straight up.
Cookies by Chrysta
Various Pop-Ups five pop-ups — some kid-friendly, some not — so just read the fine print before heading over.
West End Zombie Crawl
2020 Lamar St. The inaugural West End Zombie Crawl kicks off on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The adult-only crawl is along Market Street in the West End District and includes a Zombie Passport Guide that directs you to booze. Five drinks are included in the ticket price at 10 participating bars. Dallas Butcher Shop will open for one night only as a Vampire Lair pop-up bar for the event. Chet's will offer Witches Brew, a sangria cocktail over dry ice with a grenadine-filled syringe. 3Eleven Cocktails will offer Scooby Snack, Hocus Pocus and Frankenstein cocktails over dry ice, or you can opt for RJ Mexican Cuisine's Boo-berry Margarita. Other stops include Y.O. Steakhouse, Oasis, Ellen's, Kokopelli Sweets and Wild Bill's Western Store. Costumes are encouraged.
Horror-Themed Cocktails at Trick Pony Deep Ellum
2819 Main St. Trick Pony reinvents itself for many occasions. The bar, located next to Harlowe MXM, is set for Halloween with a horror movie-themed cocktail menu, presented as a Ouija board. Maleficent's Cauldron has a blend of rum, espresso and Amaro coconut cream. Squid Game is a mezcal, yellow chartreuse, lime and black pepper cocktail. Lake Placid, a mixture of kiwi-infused gin, green chartreuse and absinthe, is crowned with a smoke bubble. And while this Halloween is seemingly boozy, accommodations can be made: Nurse Ratched's Blood — a syringe filled with vodka, rosemary, lemon and cherry herring — can be made sans alcohol.
Brunch and an Ancient Healer at Toro Toro
200 Main St., Fort WorthToro Toro is honoring Día de Los Muertos with a Mayan brunch. For Chef Richard Sandoval, it is an honor to uplift the celebration. Through Nov. 6, he'll serve up exclusive dishes such as Mole Coloradito Palo, Santo Pan de Muerto served with hot chocolate and ice cream, and cocktails like Passion Fruit & Aloe Santo, Vanilla Smoke and Smokes Bees Knees.
On Oct. 22, ancient healer Natalie Cruz will host an Homage to Heritage four-course brunch. The interactive meal will include an educational copal ceremony by Cruz and a blessing of the seven directions. Tickets are required for the Homage to Heritage brunch.