The $6 Deep Ellum Cheeseburger That’s Hiding in Plain Sight

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.
Over the last few years, we’ve all seen the changes (and gentrification) happening in Deep Ellum. And while the Uptown-ization of bars and restaurants may be a hard cocktail to swallow, one sandwich proves that, at least during happy hour, there's still affordable food in Deep Ellum: the $6 double cheeseburger at Hide.
Like many bar burgers, this one is greasy and hits all the right spots — but it also comes from a decidedly hip, "experimental" cocktail bar. The two cheesy patties are accompanied by beer onions, bacon, garlic aioli, and bread and butter pickles that are nice and sweet. The deal also comes with a side of fries and ketchup made with liquid smoke, giving off a barbecue-sauce vibe. Normally $11, you'll get it at a deep discount during happy hour.
The double cheeseburger isn’t the only hot and cheap happy hour option. The savory garlic rosemary popcorn ($2) is the perfect snack to hold you over or munch on during drinks. Hide also offers a brie, onion jam and green apple toast ($4). Big spenders can opt for the chorizo, pimento cheese and arugula toast ($4.50). Add a drink and you’ve successfully built your own $20 meal — parking not included.
Hide, 2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum). Happy hour is 6-7 p.m Sunday-Friday.
