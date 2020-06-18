First Look: Invasion Gives Us Another Fried Chicken Sandwich

The long-awaited Invasion restaurant has arrived in Old East Dallas.

The people behind Invasion had to push back their opening, which was originally planned for last spring, because of COVID-19. Now, they’re serving burgers, sandwiches, wings and other treats in a quick, easy manner.

Invasion is a small, simple space. While there is room for dining in, the space is more optimized for carry-out orders or for delivery. Perhaps this is a good thing, since carry out and delivery may be our “new normal." Invasion markets itself as a “healthy-ish” restaurant, but in this case, the emphasis rests on the “-ish”

EXPAND The notorious burger at Invasion. Alex Gonzalez

The Cardi B sandwich, made with buttermilk-fried chicken, spicy mayo and a pickled coleslaw-jalapeño blend, is a must-try ($10.99).

The notorious burger, a thick beef patty stuffed with caramelized onions, jalapeño and mozzarella and topped with a seared basil leaf is also a great, filling choice ($10.99).

But even some of Invasion's healthier options, such as the Iron Fist veggie bowl, made of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers and green onions, comes served on a bed of fried rice ($7.99). Again, healthy-ish, but not entirely ideal for someone wanting to eat totally clean.

EXPAND A mural inside shows a few Dallas celebrities. Alex Gonzalez

If you are fortunate enough to grab a seat before Invasion reaches capacity, you’ll find that the inside is delightfully Dallas. There is a mural featuring Dallas fixtures, both young and old. Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic and Post Malone can be seen on this mural. Plus, owner Airric Heidelberg keeps an eclectic playlist of hip-hop and country music playing throughout the day.

Overall, Invasion is delicious, filling and fairly inexpensive. Even the more “healthy” options make for a good break from the late-night pizza and fast food tacos.

Invasion, 4209 Crutcher St. (Old East Dallas). Open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.