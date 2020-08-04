 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Don't worry, one of the best food events in Dallas will still happen.EXPAND
Don't worry, one of the best food events in Dallas will still happen.
Kathy Tran

Iron Fork Goes Virtual Sept. 2

Taylor Adams | August 4, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Along with seemingly every other event this year, the Dallas Observer’s Iron Fork food celebration will go virtual.

It’s the 10th year for the event many love, and it’s not holding back just because people won’t fill Fair Park as usual.

Chef Kent Rathbun will be our host while attendees can taste savory and sweet food bites and beverages from the comfort of their own homes.

Related Stories

This year, the main showcase will be the Iron Fork Chef Challenge, and they’re taking things up a notch by hosting a Dallas vs. Houston Chef Throwdown.

Two top chefs will receive a basket of ingredients and one secret ingredient provided by U.S. Foods to go head-to-head for the Iron Fork award. The winner will be announced during the virtual event and will have the chance to compete at the World Food Championships.

During the virtual event, representatives from Jack Daniel's will demonstrate how to make the perfect cocktail using Jack Daniel’s Tennessee apple. They’ll also walk through how to infuse desserts with their spirits.

Next up, the experts at Scardello Artisan Cheese take over to teach attendees how to create a cheeseboard at home.

Get your tickets to Iron Fork today.EXPAND
Get your tickets to Iron Fork today.
Kathy Tran

There’s even more to come from the virtual event, but now let’s get to what you’ll receive.

While you tune in, you can enjoy a beer from Alaskan Brewing Co. or make a cocktail with premium alcohol and recipes provided in the Iron Fork food and drink bundle box. Of course, you’ll also get plenty of sweet and savory bites from Iron Fork vendors, including a State Fair of Texas corn dog.

Since we can’t gather in one place to sample all of the Iron Fork restaurants, ticket holders will also receive discounts at participating restaurants with an Iron Fork card. You’ll also receive a variety of gifts and swag from participating sponsors and vendors — plus a discount code to the 2021 event, which we certainly hope will happen in person.

To get all the goods for the virtual event, there’s a pickup party. VIP ticket holders will get food to taste at that party, including goods from Halal Mother Truckers, Nacho Loco and Tutta’s Pizza.

The pick-up party is a drive-thru event from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Centennial Hall in Fair Park. The music will be loud and the spirits will be high as we wave from a distance.

Iron Fork will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Tickets are $40-65.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.