Iron Fork Goes Virtual Sept. 2

Don't worry, one of the best food events in Dallas will still happen.

Along with seemingly every other event this year, the Dallas Observer’s Iron Fork food celebration will go virtual.

It’s the 10th year for the event many love, and it’s not holding back just because people won’t fill Fair Park as usual.

Chef Kent Rathbun will be our host while attendees can taste savory and sweet food bites and beverages from the comfort of their own homes.

This year, the main showcase will be the Iron Fork Chef Challenge, and they’re taking things up a notch by hosting a Dallas vs. Houston Chef Throwdown.

Two top chefs will receive a basket of ingredients and one secret ingredient provided by U.S. Foods to go head-to-head for the Iron Fork award. The winner will be announced during the virtual event and will have the chance to compete at the World Food Championships.

During the virtual event, representatives from Jack Daniel's will demonstrate how to make the perfect cocktail using Jack Daniel’s Tennessee apple. They’ll also walk through how to infuse desserts with their spirits.

Next up, the experts at Scardello Artisan Cheese take over to teach attendees how to create a cheeseboard at home.

Kathy Tran

There’s even more to come from the virtual event, but now let’s get to what you’ll receive.

While you tune in, you can enjoy a beer from Alaskan Brewing Co. or make a cocktail with premium alcohol and recipes provided in the Iron Fork food and drink bundle box. Of course, you’ll also get plenty of sweet and savory bites from Iron Fork vendors, including a State Fair of Texas corn dog.

Since we can’t gather in one place to sample all of the Iron Fork restaurants, ticket holders will also receive discounts at participating restaurants with an Iron Fork card. You’ll also receive a variety of gifts and swag from participating sponsors and vendors — plus a discount code to the 2021 event, which we certainly hope will happen in person.

To get all the goods for the virtual event, there’s a pickup party. VIP ticket holders will get food to taste at that party, including goods from Halal Mother Truckers, Nacho Loco and Tutta’s Pizza.

The pick-up party is a drive-thru event from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Centennial Hall in Fair Park. The music will be loud and the spirits will be high as we wave from a distance.

Iron Fork will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Tickets are $40-65.