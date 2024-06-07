Jack & Harry's Jazzes Up the Cajun Hits in Snider Plaza

For all of Dallas' dining options, Cajun cooking like you'd find in and around New Orleans can be a tough craving to fill. Yes, we've plenty of oyster bars imbued with Crescent City flavor, but when your tastes want to trend up-market, finding a great Cajun restaurant is like finding a sober person on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras.
For the last two years, Restaurant Beatrice has been the closest thing to Commander's Palace in Dallas. This makes sense, as executive chef Terrance Jenkins cut his teeth at the New Orleans institution and owner/chef Michelle Carpenter was born to a Cajun father and leans on childhood food memories steeped in that cuisine. Beatrice has become a go-to for contemporary Cajun in Dallas and earned a James Beard nomination for best new restaurant last year. It remains a solid choice.
In Snider Plaza, Jack & Harry's looks to expand our options when we want a taste of Louisiana closer to home. What Jack & Harry's may lack in provenance is made up in effort. Step inside, and you'll find the charming decor feels like New Orleans. There's exposed brick, warm cherrywood trim, polished brass lights and banquette seating upholstered in a verdant leather. Jazz plays on the speakers overhead, sliding in and out of your consciousness as the conversations of a hundred patrons ebb and flow.
Yes, we said 100. On a recent Friday night visit, Jack & Harry's was packed with people. Arriving slightly early for a 7:30 reservation, we still waited 20 minutes for our table to open up. It's not busy just because of the looks; the menu shows some real skill in its interpretation of an upscale New Orleans steakhouse.
Fear not if you can't find a seat at the bar (we tried), because cocktails are just as good tableside. There's a New Orleans gin fizz, a Hemingway daiquiri or our personal go-to, a Vieux Carre ($15.80) that might have been poured at Hotel Monteleone and teleported to the Park Cities. A wine list gives equal attention to reds and whites by the glass.
The press release for Jack & Harry's promised a "place for a weeknight steak or an elegant family meal," so it's not surprising to see various steak cuts dominate the menu, in a range from a French onion and raclette-topped filet mignon for $48.80 to a 28-day-aged porterhouse for $76.80. Slightly more affordable is Jack & Harry's "De Luxe Steak Dinner" of steak frites for $39.75.
Entrees are rounded out with several seafood dishes. Trout amandine ($31.80) immediately jumped out as a dish we've had many times in New Orleans but is hard to find locally. Jack & Harry's interpretation is close to what we've had in the Big Easy, with a flaky and well-cooked trout fillet that was perfectly seasoned, then topped with a lemon butter sauce and slivered almonds, served over blanched green beans.
Jack & Harry's does aim upmarket with the food and the price point, but that's a business plan that fits part and parcel in Park Cities. Nevertheless, a night out here is cheaper than plane tickets to New Orleans, so it's a price we're willing to pay when we've got a craving for the French Quarter and can scratch the itch in our own backyard.
Jack & Harry's, 6833 Snider Plaza. Daily, 4–10 p.m.