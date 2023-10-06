 King Restaurant Is an Indian-Food Haven North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

King Restaurant in McKinney Is Fit for Royalty

King Restaurant recently opened in McKinney. We gave it a taste to see who, exactly, it's fit for.
October 6, 2023
Stately decor previews the royal selection of Indian food inside.
Stately decor previews the royal selection of Indian food inside. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Built to look like a mid-century Indian palace, King Restaurant is a real diamond in the rough in McKinney. The restaurant rises 50 or so feet off the ground and is dotted with wooden-planked windows and elephant statues. The building emanates a 1900s grandeur, boasting imposing columns and a golden porch swing out front.

When asked about the unique decor, owner Amand Mand points to his father’s restaurant back in Indiana, not coincidentally also called King. “I fell in love with the name, and knew I had to call my restaurant the same thing. It's a way to pay homage to everything my dad has taught me,” Mand reminisces.
click to enlarge
Curries can be customized to fit your spice and protein preference.
Anisha Holla

The menu here draws from the North Indian region of Punjab. Indulge in a noble spread of appetizers, which include traditional dishes like dahi puri, Indian wafers jeweled with dollops of Indian yogurt or gobi manchurian, a fried cauliflower snack tossed in sweet and spicy marinades. Both are masala-packed preludes to the aloo tikki chaat, with a lightly fried potato patty that’s crowned with a chickpea curry and sprinkles of crunchy fried potato.

click to enlarge
A royal spread of appetizers is a good prelude to the kingly meal.
Anisha Holla

For the heartier appetite, you can, of course, enjoy the classic dish of butter chicken or paneer tikka. A more regal option might be the homemade baltis, a classic Punjabi dish that’s been cooked in a steel wok. Creamy, coconut tones underlie curries like the paneer karara and the chicken masala, all of which are served in a steel dish.

Pair any with a side of naan, which has a light, fluffy core of crispy edges. Try the garlic naan or other options like the Amritsar Kulcha, stuffed with dried seeds and spices. The bullet naan has a kick of green chili. All are baked-to-order in the tandoor.

click to enlarge
Order a fluffy piece of garlic naan to pair with over 20 different curries on the menu.
Anisha Holla
Parts of the menu we didn’t even get around to exploring are the tandoori skewers marinated in Punjabi spices, or the 10 different rice entrees, each of which is served with a choice of meat or vegetable. The palace-like building is quick to entice over-indulgence; we finished with leftovers but a lingering desire to come back to explore the rest of the menu.

The food is royal in flavor and volume. Sip on a sweet or salty yogurt-based lassi to help out with digestion and close out your meal. And if you still feel heavy afterward, take a leisurely stroll along the picturesque lake behind the restaurant.

From the architecture to the food variety to the almost overwhelming portions, King restaurant is an invitation to savor the opulence of India's past, right in the heart of McKinney.

King Restaurant 6851 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. Tuesday, 5–10 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, noon – 3 p.m., 5–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 5–10 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 8 p.m. Closed Monday.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

An Inside Look at Perry's Pork Chop Friday

Food & Drink News

An Inside Look at Perry's Pork Chop Friday

By Brady Cole
Collective Coffee Cultivates Community and Connection in Downtown McKinney

First Look

Collective Coffee Cultivates Community and Connection in Downtown McKinney

By Aaren Prody
The 20 Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The 20 Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dea Launches Brunch and We Dig In

First Look

Dea Launches Brunch and We Dig In

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation