King Restaurant in McKinney Is Fit for Royalty

click to enlarge Curries can be customized to fit your spice and protein preference. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge A royal spread of appetizers is a good prelude to the kingly meal. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Order a fluffy piece of garlic naan to pair with over 20 different curries on the menu. Anisha Holla

Built to look like a mid-century Indian palace, King Restaurant is a real diamond in the rough in McKinney. The restaurant rises 50 or so feet off the ground and is dotted with wooden-planked windows and elephant statues. The building emanates a 1900s grandeur, boasting imposing columns and a golden porch swing out front.When asked about the unique decor, owner Amand Mand points to his father’s restaurant back in Indiana, not coincidentally also called King. “I fell in love with the name, and knew I had to call my restaurant the same thing. It's a way to pay homage to everything my dad has taught me,” Mand reminisces.The menu here draws from the North Indian region of Punjab. Indulge in a noble spread of appetizers, which include traditional dishes like dahi puri, Indian wafers jeweled with dollops of Indian yogurt or gobi manchurian, a fried cauliflower snack tossed in sweet and spicy marinades. Both are masala-packed preludes to the aloo tikki chaat, with a lightly fried potato patty that’s crowned with a chickpea curry and sprinkles of crunchy fried potato.For the heartier appetite, you can, of course, enjoy the classic dish of butter chicken or paneer tikka. A more regal option might be the homemade baltis, a classic Punjabi dish that’s been cooked in a steel wok. Creamy, coconut tones underlie curries like the paneer karara and the chicken masala, all of which are served in a steel dish.Pair any with a side of naan, which has a light, fluffy core of crispy edges. Try the garlic naan or other options like the Amritsar Kulcha, stuffed with dried seeds and spices. The bullet naan has a kick of green chili. All are baked-to-order in the tandoor.Parts of the menu we didn’t even get around to exploring are the tandoori skewers marinated in Punjabi spices, or the 10 different rice entrees, each of which is served with a choice of meat or vegetable. The palace-like building is quick to entice over-indulgence; we finished with leftovers but a lingering desire to come back to explore the rest of the menu.The food is royal in flavor and volume. Sip on a sweet or salty yogurt-based lassi to help out with digestion and close out your meal. And if you still feel heavy afterward, take a leisurely stroll along the picturesque lake behind the restaurant.From the architecture to the food variety to the almost overwhelming portions, King restaurant is an invitation to savor the opulence of India's past, right in the heart of McKinney.