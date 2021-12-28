The New Restaurants We're Most Looking Forward to in 2022

click to enlarge Douglas Bar & Grill, a new barbecue spot, will open in Snider Plaza. Courtesy of Douglas Bar & Grill

click to enlarge Oak'd adds bits of bacon burnt ends to their chicken-fried steak. Angie Quebedeaux

As 2021 draws to a close, we are looking forward to what we hope will be an amazing 2022. We hope for a prosperous year for our friends in the restaurant industry who have taken several for the team over the last two years and deserve some goodwill and fortune. We've gathered up a few of the places we're most excited about.A classy yet relaxed French-inspired restaurant will open in the Renaissance Hotel Saint Elm in downtown Dallas in early 2022. They will offer a menu centered on French and Asian flavors, with a touch of New Orleans. The menu will feature staples like moules frites, steak tartare, steak frites and lobster thermidor. The cocktail menu will have a New Orleans influence and the wine will be flowing.Doug Pickering, a Wall Street finance executive turned barbecue pitmaster, will open his first restaurant, Douglas Bar & Grill, in Snider Plaza in early 2022. Pickering was recently the pitmaster and partner at Ferris Wheeler’s Backyard & BBQ until 2019. At this new spot the barbecue will be the focus of the menu, but they plan to offer a more elevated cuisine during dinner, including honey-glazed smoked salmon, cold-smoked guacamole and pimento cheese with fried Saltine crackers, house-cured brisket pastrami and beef ribs. They will have flights of brisket, an incredibly intriguing option that we’ll certainly be checking out.Loro is one of the restaurant highlights of Dallas of 2021, and they are adding a second location in Addison that is expected to open in fall 2022. It will be located where the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium once was. Loro is an Asian smokehouse that combines the talents of chefs of Austin-based Tyson Cole (Uchi) and Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue), offering customers a unique take on traditional Texas barbecue.In the former location of Houston’s, this new restaurant led by the Vandelay Hospitality Group (which also owns East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House and Lucky’s Hot Chicken) will be opening soon. Brentwood will be a Western-American restaurant that will have a cozy, upscale vibe and a simple American menu. It will be more meat-focused than some of their other restaurants, inspired by dishes from Colorado and New Mexico. They will have an enormous patio that will make for a great dining experience during the 180 days of great weather in Dallas.It’s been a year since Oak’d opened on Greenville Avenue. They recently announced plans to expand to Addison and will be opening in the former location of Chamberlain’s Fish Market. It will be an order-at-the-counter kind of establishment, just like the original location. They specialize in Central Texas-style barbecue like brisket, ribs, sausage and turkey. Their dessert menu will be hard to pass up with options like Key lime pie and S’mores pie. What makes this new location different from the original is the addition of an on-site brewery.An iconic Dallas restaurant is making a comeback. Sfuzzi was one of the city's first modern Italian restaurants dating back to the late 1980s. They are opening on Henderson Avenue in early 2022 in the space that used to house Capitol Pub. They plan to feature dishes from the original menu but will also introduce us to new items as well. The centerpiece of the restaurant will be a massive wood-burning pizza oven, and they will have a huge outdoor patio area, large enough to seat 80 people.Opening in early 2022, La Stella Cucina Verace will serve regional Italian dishes in the downtown Dallas Arts District. The head chef, Luigi Iannuario, who was born and raised in Italy, will re-create dishes from various regions in Italy. It will be a touch of modern infused with old-world dishes. La Stella Cucina Verace promises to be both an experience and a love affair with food.The founders of the popular cupcake chain Sprinkles diversified their portfolio in 2017 by starting Pizzana, a Neapolitan-style concept, in Los Angeles. They’re now expanding outside of L.A. and will be opening their first out-of-state location in Dallas. It will be located in the Knox Street Tower building (the former Weir’s Plaza). Pizzana has been recognized as one of the top restaurants in L.A. The dough is meticulously prepared with a blend of Italian flours and ferments for 48 hours. This results in a light crust that is sturdy enough to pick up with one hand. Unique toppings like black truffle, pine nuts and squash blossoms will be available. They are scheduled to arrive sometime in spring 2022.Just across the street from the AT&T Discovery District, this classic bar inside the Adolfus Hotel is being brought back to life. The vibe is Willie Nelson T-shirts, tight jeans and high heels. This bar first opened in 1981. It was a rowdy fun spot for a while, but eventually lost its luster and shut down. Earlier this year they shook out the dust, polished the place and will soon reopen with a new energy and menu full of smash burgers. Should be fun because, as they like to say, this ain't their first rodeo.