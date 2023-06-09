 Big Portions and Margaritas Puts at Mi Chante on the Map in Propser | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Mi Chante Looks To Become a Prosper Favorite

June 9, 2023 9:00AM

The chimichanga plate comes with two deep-fried burritos filled with chicken or steak.
The chimichanga plate comes with two deep-fried burritos filled with chicken or steak. Anisha Holla
Mi Chante Grill, a new local-favorite establishment in Prosper, looks (at least from the outside) deceivingly similar to the many other fast-casual dining spots opening these days in North Texas. A gray brick building with a small patio in front doesn’t necessarily catch the eye of passersby. But it’s what doesn’t meet the eye that makes the place a fan favorite.

“Family love, 20 years of culinary expertise and a passion for all the flavors Mexico has to offer” is what goes into the cooking here, according to owner Veronica Garcia. The time-tried recipes here speak for themselves.
click to enlarge
Mi Chante doesn't appear too fancy from the outside. In fact, it would be pretty easy to drive right past.
Anisha Holla

Mi Chante offers different menus for lunch and dinner. Traditional dishes like ceviche and tamales are complemented by more modern culinary takes like deep-fried burritos and chipotle-mayo calamari. For starters, order the grilled corn ($9.99). The popular dish is a modern take on classic Mexican elotes. Buttered corn kernels come tossed in cotija cheese, lime juice and pickled onions. House-specialty entrées include a pollo milanesa, a chicken breast ingeniously encrusted in Ritz cracker crumbs. The torta ahogada, which translates to drunk sandwich in English, is crunchy bread filled to the brim with pork carnitas and drenched in a spicy tomato sauce.

click to enlarge
The menu is big. Order a margarita while you browse the food selection.
Anisha Holla

Once you place your order, unlimited chips and salsa shorten the wait time. Mi Chante’s signature tortilla chips are fried fresh in the kitchen and served hot. A carousel of three different salsas allows guests to choose from mild, medium and spicy dipping options. If salsa isn’t your thing, order the shareable tableside guacamole ($10.99). The dish, to our disappointment, isn’t actually made by the tableside. Regardless, it’s made-to-order behind kitchen doors, served chunky and fresh. Don’t be afraid to ask for one (or a few) refills of chips while you wait. They’re addicting.

click to enlarge
Mi Chante's chips and salsa are free. And unlimited.
Anisha Holla

All portions here are sized for a group, perhaps a nod to the Mexican tradition of family-style eating. Mi Chante’s “cowboy dip” is the poster child of Texas-sized portions. Served in a large cauldron-like pot, the dish comes with a base of thick, melted cheese, stirred up with grilled beef, chicken and shrimp. It’s served with a stack of fresh flour tortillas. Even single-person entrees are big. Burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas all come stuffed with meats, cheeses and heavy sauces.

click to enlarge
Enchiladas are doused in authentic Mexican sauces and shredded cheese.
Anisha Holla
While the food is rightfully lauded, it seems to be outshined in popularity by Mi Chante’s margaritas. Made in-house, the margaritas are fairly priced ($11) and come in flavors like Tajin, blackberry and strawberry swirl. They're potent in both strength and flavor, and there’s little question why these drinks have established themselves as one of the most popular items on Mi Chante’s menu.

Tables aren’t easy to get here. We suggest making a reservation to skip the long wait times.

“We’ve gotten so much support from the community,” Garcia says as she rushes to take orders on a busy Wednesday night. “It’s amazing.”

Whether the local buzz is around the food, the drinks or maybe the endless servings of chips and salsa, there’s no shortage of things to try here. The wait times say it all.

Mi Chante, 1090 N. Coit Road, Prosper. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Sunday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation