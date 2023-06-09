Mi Chante Looks To Become a Prosper Favorite

Mi Chante Grill, a new local-favorite establishment in Prosper, looks (at least from the outside) deceivingly similar to the many other fast-casual dining spots opening these days in North Texas. A gray brick building with a small patio in front doesn’t necessarily catch the eye of passersby. But it’s what doesn’t meet the eye that makes the place a fan favorite.
“Family love, 20 years of culinary expertise and a passion for all the flavors Mexico has to offer” is what goes into the cooking here, according to owner Veronica Garcia. The time-tried recipes here speak for themselves.
Mi Chante offers different menus for lunch and dinner. Traditional dishes like ceviche and tamales are complemented by more modern culinary takes like deep-fried burritos and chipotle-mayo calamari. For starters, order the grilled corn ($9.99). The popular dish is a modern take on classic Mexican elotes. Buttered corn kernels come tossed in cotija cheese, lime juice and pickled onions. House-specialty entrées include a pollo milanesa, a chicken breast ingeniously encrusted in Ritz cracker crumbs. The torta ahogada, which translates to drunk sandwich in English, is crunchy bread filled to the brim with pork carnitas and drenched in a spicy tomato sauce.
Once you place your order, unlimited chips and salsa shorten the wait time. Mi Chante’s signature tortilla chips are fried fresh in the kitchen and served hot. A carousel of three different salsas allows guests to choose from mild, medium and spicy dipping options. If salsa isn’t your thing, order the shareable tableside guacamole ($10.99). The dish, to our disappointment, isn’t actually made by the tableside. Regardless, it’s made-to-order behind kitchen doors, served chunky and fresh. Don’t be afraid to ask for one (or a few) refills of chips while you wait. They’re addicting.
All portions here are sized for a group, perhaps a nod to the Mexican tradition of family-style eating. Mi Chante’s “cowboy dip” is the poster child of Texas-sized portions. Served in a large cauldron-like pot, the dish comes with a base of thick, melted cheese, stirred up with grilled beef, chicken and shrimp. It’s served with a stack of fresh flour tortillas. Even single-person entrees are big. Burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas all come stuffed with meats, cheeses and heavy sauces.
Tables aren’t easy to get here. We suggest making a reservation to skip the long wait times.
“We’ve gotten so much support from the community,” Garcia says as she rushes to take orders on a busy Wednesday night. “It’s amazing.”
Whether the local buzz is around the food, the drinks or maybe the endless servings of chips and salsa, there’s no shortage of things to try here. The wait times say it all.
Mi Chante, 1090 N. Coit Road, Prosper. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; closed Sunday.