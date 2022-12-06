Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

McDonald's Tests New Concept in North Texas

December 6, 2022 6:00AM

A new McDonald's concept has been created for to-go and delivery orders.
A new McDonald's concept has been created for to-go and delivery orders. McDonald's
White Settlement just outside of Fort Worth is the frontier of burger innovation.

McDonald's revolutionized the American fast-food industry with its innovative design and rapid service. Now, the company is looking toward the future with a brand-new concept focused on mobile orders and drive-thru customers.

The new restaurant has two drive-thru lanes: one for traditional ordering and one for mobile and online orders. If you’ve ever been stuck behind a family ordering a dozen Happy Meals (three with no pickles, one with no ketchup, etc.), you can understand the convenience of a dedicated order-ahead window. Like something out of Star Trek, the order-ahead lane uses your location to time your order and delivers it to your car on a conveyor belt.

“At McDonald’s, we’ve been setting the standard for Drive Thrus [their caps] for more than 45 years,” Max Carmona, senior director of global design and restaurant development for the company wrote in an announcement. “As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before.”

Inside, you won’t find traditional tables and chairs, much less a PlayPlace for kids. This location is specifically for people who want to enjoy their meals on the go or at home. A special entrance invites delivery drivers to grab pick-up orders.

With the rise of delivery services like DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats, this new model exemplifies how these services may begin to alter the architecture of physical restaurant locations. Customers can still walk inside to order, but instead of interacting with an employee, they'll order at a kiosk and wait to take their food to go.

Parking spots designated for curbside pickup and delivery drivers surround the restaurant.

More of these restaurant concepts could pop up in the future, but for now, the company is testing out the White Settlement location to gauge its potential as a next step in the company’s future.

The new restaurant is open at 8540 W. Freeway, White Settlement.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
Contact: Jack Moraglia

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation