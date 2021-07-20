Get Your Morning After Brunch Tickets Prior to Price Increase This Saturday

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Tokyo may have the Olympics this summer, but Dallas will forever have brunch, a landing we’re known to stick quite well.

The Observer’s 5th Annual The Morning After Brunch is Sunday, Sept. 12. Roam around the Dallas Farmers Market while indulging in dozens of offerings from local restaurants, bakeries and artisans while sipping a mimosa. General admission tickets are on sale now for $35 and VIP tickets are $60, but prices are going up this Saturday to $45 and $70, respectively.

General admission tickets will get you unlimited brunch and cocktail samples, as well as three drink tickets to use at bars located around the event. (Additional drink tickets can be purchased at the event.)

VIP tickets allow early access to the event, the same unlimited brunch and cocktail samples, plus six drink tickets.

More than two dozen restaurants are slated for the event, including recent additions like Brewed & Pressed, Cafe Brazil, Dallas Caramel Company, Juiceland, Primo’s MX Kitchen, SoCo Coffee and Bistro, St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen and Taqueria La Ventana. The full list can be found here; check back often as we continue to add more.

You can also get The Weekender Ticket, which will get you into BrewFest the day before (Sept. 11), which will host hundreds of beers to sip, and then The Morning After Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 12. That’s two events in one weekend for one price and hundreds of food and beverage samples from local brewers, restaurants, bakeries and artisans.