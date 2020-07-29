11 Restaurants to Dig in on National Chicken Wing Day

Flats or drums? Bone-in or boneless? Breaded or naked? Where can I get free wings? These and other questions may be on your mind on National Chicken Wing Day.

Dallas-based chain Wingstop will answer that last question along with a full day of live-streamed music by a DJ online [WingStopWingDay.com] Wednesday.

But if you’re also asking, “How can I support Dallas restaurants and eat some awesome chicken wings today?” this list may help. Here are 11 local spots where you can polish off a wide variety of wings for National Wing Day — or any other day.

Angry Dog 2726 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Do you like your wings hot or super-hot? Order wings in these two flavors or a lemon-pepper variety from the no-frills food menu at Angry Dog. The longtime Deep Ellum favorite for cold beer and bar fare will celebrate its 30th anniversary in August.

Open for pickup, delivery and limited dine-in service 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Bbbop Seoul Kitchen 5323 Greenville Ave., Suite 5 (Upper Greenville) and 828 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff)

Whether you choose rubbed with curry ranch, sauced with sweet chili or doused in heat, you’ll appreciate the Korean fusion take on wings at Bbbop. Portion sizes range from four pieces to 20, so you can pair the crispy wings with traditional Korean comfort food or with Kimchi fries.

Open for curbside pickup, take out and third-party delivery at both locations and patio dining at the Oak Cliff spot 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Upper Greenville) and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Helen’s Hot Chicken 413 Round Grove Road, Lewisville

Options abound at Helen’s Hot Chicken, named the best Nashville hot chicken in Observer’s Best of Dallas 2017. Get your wings fix with whole wings, wingette meals or on a chicken-and-waffles plate. Spice levels are plain, mild, hot and hella hot.

Open for limited dine-in and takeout 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Mike’s Chicken 4234 Maple Ave., Suite 2403 (Oak Lawn)

Spicy or non-spicy is the decision you’re faced with at this small but mighty chicken joint. Mike’s Chicken serves whole wings, at either spice level, with other fried chicken pieces or as classic wings with the traditional veggie sticks and sauces. Be prepared to wait for this crispy and juicy chicken that’s always cooked to order and frequently in high demand. Your patience will be rewarded.

Open for takeout 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

No. 1 Plus Chicken 2240 Royal Lane, Suite 103 (Northwest Dallas)

When you choose Korean fried chicken, you can get battered hot wings or nude (no batter) wings at No. 1 Plus Chicken. Upgrade either choice with flavors that range from traditional Buffalo and lemon-pepper to Korean soy and yangnyum or mango-habanero.

Open for takeout 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday; noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. Open for limited dine-in 5:30 p.m. until one hour prior to close Tuesday through Sunday.

EXPAND Lollipop chicken wings at Pie Tap Kristina Rowe

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar 1212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District); 2708 North Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

There’s no need to debate flats or drums when you order the lollipop chicken wings at Pie Tap. The pretty, five-piece wing appetizer is a nice prelude to oven-fired pizza. The hot honey garlic flavor isn’t hot at all but is more flavorful than most mild Buffalo sauces. Lemon-pepper is an option, too.

Open for limited dine-in, takeout, curbside and delivery 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking 1820 West Mockingbird Lane (Love Field)

Talk about timing. The long-running “Wing Wednesday” at Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking had been on hiatus for a while. The weekly event with a special plate and platter prices and prize giveaways for social posts just returned this month. For a nice lucky break in a profoundly unlucky year, National Chicken Wing Day falls on a Wednesday.

Open for limited dine-in and takeout 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The 50-piece wing combo with fries at Southside Steak and Cakes courtesy of Southside Steak and Cakes

Southside Steaks & Cakes 3125 Al Lipscomb Way (South Dallas)

Cheesesteaks claim marquee status at Southside Steaks and Cakes, a 5-year-old neighborhood favorite near Fair Park, but the wings are spotlight-worthy too. Choose boneless or bone-in and pick one of nine dry rubs and 24 sauce flavors. Choosing flavors is a tough decision, but at least don’t fret if you’re torn between ordering the wings or a cheesesteak. There’s a combo for that.

Open for limited dine-in and takeout 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Ten Bells Tavern 232 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

If you like blue cheese instead of ranch with your wings, you’ll find the real thing at Ten Bells Tavern. Oak Cliff’s take on a British pub tops a pile of wings with drizzles and crumbles of the tangy cheese and a sprinkle of chopped chives. The flavor lineup includes spicy barbecue, Buffalo, lemon-pepper and the special Ten Bells original.

Open for dine-in and takeout 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tutta’s Pizza 1710 N. Record St., Suite 110 (West End)

Whole wings are gigantic and available by the piece or in a three-pack at Tutta’s Pizza, so your biggest decision might be how many you can eat. You can taste just one as a first course before trying the pizza made famous on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. But wings this good might make you abandon pizza and sample all four flavors and five dipping sauces.

Open for dine-in, patio dining, takeout and delivery for lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Wing Shack 3260 Irving Blvd., Suite 100 (Northwest Dallas)

Generous portions and lots of options are on the menu at Wing Shack, a little-known neighborhood favorite in West Dallas where the friendly owners are praised as highly as the food. Flavored rubs season the lemon-pepper flavor and two garlic varieties while 11 other options are heavily sauced. Combos come with crinkle fries or huge servings of fried rice.

Open for takeout and limited dine-in 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.