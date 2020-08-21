Good to Go: Oishii’s Sushi Holds Up Well on the Drive Home

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.



Some things are tougher to execute for takeout. Fries quickly grow soggy as they steam in Styrofoam, for example.

Sushi can fall in that boat, as it's generally supposed to be consumed when it's handed to you.

But if you live close enough to quality sushi, it’s possible to enjoy, especially when it’s from Oishii.

Chef Thanh Nguyen’s restaurant has been a favorite for a while, and it holds up in a takeout container, at least for a 13-minute drive.

EXPAND The Caesar roll is a good rice-less option. Taylor Adams

Open for limited dine-in, Oishii has its full menu available for takeout. There are appetizers, nigiri, sashimi, rolls and entrees — so strict nigiri/sashimi eaters, roll-only diners or those wanting a plate of, say, orange chicken, can generally find something they want.

I’m not advocating for you to order meals for a bunch of friends to eat at your house. But what is becoming more common in my household is getting friends to order from the same place and convening over Zoom or FaceTime for a meal “together.” And with the wide selection at Oishii, this is a solid place to make an order for such an occasion.

EXPAND Fried pot stickers Taylor Adams

Pot stickers are a fine choice ($5.50 for 6). Available steamed or fried, these wonton wrappers are stuffed with chicken, cabbage and carrots. They’re good to start or to enjoy as a complement alongside fresh, raw fish.

About that fish: There are plenty of options. I have a lot of friends posting on Instagram about rolls from Oishii, so we tried a few, even though I typically stick with nigiri and sashimi.

A friend recommended the Cesar roll: Crab mix is combined with tempura flakes, wrapped with salmon and topped with spicy tuna. It would be topped with diced avocado and spicy ponzu sauce in the restaurant, but that’s saved in a plastic cup for dipping in the takeout version. It also has plenty of sesame seeds all over it. It’s a fine plate if you’re looking to avoid carbs.

But if you’re not, and you are one of those who appreciate good sushi rice, move on to the rainbow roll. It’s a solid choice at many places, and the clean cuts in preparation of the fish here make it worthwhile ($16).

EXPAND Yellowtail and tuna nigiri and a rainbow roll Taylor Adams

The foundation of sushi is important, and the rice here is done well. So getting nigiri here will completely satisfy your craving. The hamachi (yellowtail, $6.75 for two) and the maguro (tuna, $6.50 for two) are fine choices.

There’s plenty on the list of sashimi, too. The salmon ($14.50) demonstrates fresh fish and skillful knife work coming out of this kitchen.

Fairly standard pricing makes this a place that maybe some of us wouldn’t get every night, but when you do get it, it’s worth every penny. And as long as you’re not driving too terribly far, it transports perfectly fine, reflecting intention and care in preparation.

Oishii, 2525 Wycliff Ave., No. 110 (Oak Lawn). Open for takeout and limited dine-in 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m .and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. 214-599-9448.