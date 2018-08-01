This Bookstore Gives Away Perfectly Good Food That Was Headed to the Trash

On the first Saturday of every month, the Pan African Connection Bookstore in South Oak Cliff takes perfectly good food that was going to be thrown away and gives it away, no strings attached.

On the first Saturday of the month, one woman is making a conscious effort to religiously feed the community — for free — with the First Saturday Harvest.

The catch? There isn’t one — just fresh fruits and vegetables available at the Pan African Connection Bookstore Art Gallery and Resource Center.

“April was our first one,” bookstore owner Akwete Tyehimba says. “We had already been doing classes on growing your food, cooking and things like that. So, we’ve always had an ongoing program of teaching people how to eat healthy. People with gardens would always bring me food to give away.