Harper's Is Out and an Old Hollywood-Themed Clubstaurant Is In

Paparazzi Chophouse, a new clubstaurant from Harper’s parent company, Milkshake Concepts, will open in June this year, per Eater Dallas. A sparse website for the new restaurant has been created, with little information about the menu but much ado about the vibes.
“Inspired by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Paparazzi Chophouse is set to take a fresh spin on the traditional steakhouse experience with an innovative menu and modern allure,” reads a golden font against a red velvet background on the website’s landing page.
The name raises some questions about the concept. Paparazzi are an undeniable reality in the life of a movie star, but they hardly represent the “glitz and glamour.” In fact, they often exist in opposition to it. We have to wonder whose side the customer will be on in the theming. Time will tell, we suppose.
Eater Dallas also reports that the restaurant will be inspired by the “splendor and sophistication inspired by the glamour of 1930s Hollywood.” Drawing inspiration from the ‘20s, an era known for hedonistic parties and lavish fashion and design fads, is on trend in the restaurant scene at the moment, with several establishments jumping on the speakeasy bandwagon.
Jumping ahead to the Great Depression is certainly a choice, but there are ways to make ‘30s Hollywood fun. For example, Shirley Temples feels like a given for a mocktail option.
In addition to serving Hays Code-era realness, Paparazzi Chophouse will also offer Southern-inspired dishes such as Cajun crusted salmon and corn succotash as well as lamb and Wagyu meatballs and chilled jumbo shrimp.
At an attached cocktail lounge called Papz, guests can “revel in the energy of the evening with a handcrafted libation or curated bottle of champagne,” according to the website.
This is quite the hodgepodge of information, but it’s actually far more cohesive than it appears. At the risk of overspeculating and tanking our stock, it would appear that Paparazzi Chophouse is invoking a very specific moment in Old Hollywood history.
The 12th Academy Awards in 1940 (which celebrated films released in 1939) was the first to sell the rights to film the ceremony. It was reported at the time that the presence of cameras made stars self-conscious about what they wore and how they ate, much like paparazzi would go on to do in later years.
The food served at this ceremony was not entirely dissimilar to the menu of Paparazzi Chophouse. Prior to the dinner being separated from the ceremony in 1943, elevated comfort food was the staple of the ceremony, as many attendees had spent hours getting ready and sitting during the long ceremony and were eager to dig into a filet or consommé celestine.
As for the Southern twist, the Best Picture winner for 1939 was Gone With the Wind. For better or for worse, that speaks for itself.
Our interpretation may seem a little outlandish, but we’re just matching energy here. Nevertheless, we're curious to see how Paparazzi Chophouse’s vision pans out and hope to “feel like the star of the evening,” as their statement promises.
Paparazzi Chophouse will open at 2525 Elm St., No. 150, in June 2024.