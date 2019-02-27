 


4
Perry's Steakhouse in Uptown is moving into the Park District development at 2100 Olive St., across from Klyde Warren Park.
Perry's Steakhouse in Uptown is moving into the Park District development at 2100 Olive St., across from Klyde Warren Park.
courtesy Perry's Steakhouse

Perry's Steakhouse Is Moving Its Uptown Location to a Prime Spot at Klyde Warren Park

Beth Rankin | February 27, 2019 | 4:00am
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is leaving its Uptown space behind later this year and moving into prime Klyde Warren Park-adjacent real estate. The much-loved Dallas steakhouse, located at 2000 McKinney Ave., is moving in late 2019, according to a press release, and will occupy the two-story space beneath the Residences at Park District, overlooking Klyde Warren Park.

“This larger location will feature our newest elements in a contemporary two-story design with Bar 79 on level one and our main dining on level two," Chris Perry, the restaurant's founder, said in the release.

The interior at Perry's forthcoming location across from Klyde Warren Park
The interior at Perry's forthcoming location across from Klyde Warren Park
courtesy Perry's Steakhouse
Park District is a two-tower, 900,000-square-foot development, and Perry's will take up 12,900 square feet of it. "On the first floor, patrons will enjoy Bar 79 complete with a large island bar, textured art and outdoor seating," according to the release. "Located up the spiral staircase, guests will find an expansive main dining room with seating for 300 as well as a wine tower and view of the kitchen, and private dining space will be available on both levels. Layers of interest will be added by glass, stunning light fixtures and other distinctive textures creating a bright, welcoming environment."

The restaurant will continue operating out of the McKinney Avenue location until the move in late 2019. Perry’s, which started as a butcher shop in 1979, also has locations in Frisco and Grapevine.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 2000 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

