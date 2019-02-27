Perry's Steakhouse Is Moving Its Uptown Location to a Prime Spot at Klyde Warren Park

Perry's Steakhouse in Uptown is moving into the Park District development at 2100 Olive St., across from Klyde Warren Park.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is leaving its Uptown space behind later this year and moving into prime Klyde Warren Park-adjacent real estate. The much-loved Dallas steakhouse, located at 2000 McKinney Ave., is moving in late 2019, according to a press release, and will occupy the two-story space beneath the Residences at Park District, overlooking Klyde Warren Park.

“This larger location will feature our newest elements in a contemporary two-story design with Bar 79 on level one and our main dining on level two," Chris Perry, the restaurant's founder, said in the release.

The interior at Perry's forthcoming location across from Klyde Warren Park courtesy Perry's Steakhouse