4
The restaurants of Misti Norris and Donny Sirisavath could be Bon Appétit's picks for best new restaurants of 2019.
Kathy Tran/Alison McLean

Khao Noodle and Petra and the Beast Nominated for Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants 2019

Taylor Adams | September 10, 2019 | 12:23pm
AA

Bon Appétit is getting ready to name its 10 favorite new restaurants, but first it’s listed the 50 that are in the running. Khao Noodle Shop and Petra and the Beast from Dallas make the list, neither of which is too much of a surprise.

Of course, Misti Norris has received national recognition from Food and Wine in the last year, and I can’t remember the last time I went a week without someone talking about Donny Sirisavath's Khao.

“Misti Norris is the master of cured meats at this charcuterie-and-fresh-pasta haven,” BA writes of Petra and the Beast.

“Fun-size Laotian noodles and snacks turn a strip mall into a destination,” it says of Khao.

It’s exciting to see the Dallas representation, specifically in East Dallas.

We’ll see if there’s more to get amped up about in just a week: BA will announce its Hot 10 list Sept. 17.

