Plano’s Pistachio Bakery Sells a Lot of ... Pistachios

If the name isn’t a dead giveaway, Plano’s bakery Pistachio is a haven for lovers of all things nutty. Glass cases throughout the small shop are filled with nut-based sweets — rolled, pressed or folded to your liking. Amir Aljazaerli opened the bakery in 2021 with the goal of bringing Turkish flavors to Plano; everything here is imported directly from Turkey, including hookahs and selected gifts.
And while the main tribute is paid to the pistachio, baked goods here incorporate a world of nuts, including almonds, walnuts and pecans.
The bakery’s allure begins with the sights. Pistachio’s Turkish sweets are decorated in an almost unrealistically meticulous manner, featuring different pastries folded by the hundreds into cylinders, rings and diamonds. They’re filled with layers of Turkish nut and fruit mixtures to add a colorful punch to the bakery’s shelves. You’re probably wondering at this point if it all tastes as good as it looks. Our verdict is yes.
Pistachio also carries Turkish cookies made with a shortbread-like dough. The signature cookies crumble to the bite and come in flavors like apricot, chocolate and butter. You can dip them into a cup of Pistachio’s homemade Turkish coffee, spiced with cardamom and sweetened with more sugar. It’s a perfect way to finish off the sugar rush.
Pistachio’s sweets are sold individually by weight, which makes it easy to try some of everything on your wishlist. Prices are pretty average, at $14.99 per pound. But with buttery, nut-based pastries, just a few bites of the desserts (and sips of the coffee) will really fill you up. We predict your appetite will cave faster than your wallet.
Pistachio, 4101 E. Park Blvd., Plano. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.