We Try Plano's New All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Spot (We'll Be Back)

Located at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Sushi Masa is known for its all-you-can-eat – or AYCE, as it calls them – lunches and dinners. The idea of all-you-can-eat sushi could be a deterrent to some, but when it comes to this place, believe us when we beg you not to let it. The price for everything that was included was unreal, and it didn't sacrifice taste or quality in the slightest.
Though Sushi Masa says its AYCE meals are its signature, it offers a-la-carte dishes as well if you’d rather go that route. The staff were friendly and attentive, and the interior is gorgeous. The lighting is dim and warm with mostly booth seating, giving it a romantic and cozy feel.
Regarding the restaurant’s overall vibe and decor, the juxtaposition between the wooden wagon wheel benches reminiscent of plenty of Texas steakhouses, bamboo accents and faux cherry blossom trees was our favorite. We’ll admit that we’re suckers for any kind of large interior floral or botanical installation of any kind.
To eat, we started with an abundantly plated avocado salad, served with the restaurant’s house ginger dressing and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. We also grabbed an order of edamame which was … well, edamame. Steamed and dusted with coarse salt, it’s a staple you can hardly ever go wrong with. The real kicker here is that it was served in its own little wicker basket, which we found too precious.
For our makimono rolls, we tried the Little Tokyo roll, which our server said was one of their favorites, as well as a snow crab roll and a sweet potato roll. The sweet potato roll was simple, with its only ingredient being tempura sweet potato and a sweet sauce drizzled over top, but it was one of the highlights of the meal. How we’ve gone all this time loving sushi and never knowing that we needed sweet potato in our rolls all along, we’re not sure, but we’re never going back to that life.
The Little Tokyo roll, with kanikama crab, shrimp, avocado and cream cheese, was tempura fried and had the perfect ratio of crispy to creamy, pairing well with the sweet and spicy sauces that topped it. We could see why it was one of our server’s favorites.
Sushi Masa, 6101 W. Park Blvd., Plano. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.