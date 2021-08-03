First Look: PT Neighborhood Pizzeria Near Love Field, Pizza Gods Conspire

When you think of a fast-casual restaurant, it often means standing in line to place your order, grab a drink and then find your table. At PT Neighborhood Pizzeria, they’ve elevated this concept through their innovative ordering system. Instead of standing in line to place your order, you order and pay using your phone at your table, at your convenience. Servers deliver food and drinks and, if you’d like to order something else, you just add it to your order via your phone and it magically appears a few minutes later.
So, you might be wondering, why another pizza joint? It’s as if the pizza gods favor Dallasites and conspired on how they could bring a high-quality slice of pizza and gourmet salads and sandwiches to your table in a New York minute. After hours of brainstorming, they high-fived, belly bumped and gave birth to a baby called PT Neighborhood Pizzeria.
And don’t worry, you little Pie Tap diehards, they use the same four-ingredient, 96-hour badass dough used at the original restaurant, but they’ve added six new specialty pies and over 40 ingredients to choose from. Some unique topping choices include goat cheese, roasted poblanos, eggplant and fontina cheese. Whole pies come in 14, 18 or 24 inches (otherwise known as the “Big AF” pie). Gluten-free crusts? Check.
The place seats about 50, and it's buzzing like the planes flying overhead from Love Field. Food and drinks come out quickly. Looking around, you can see it’s built for scale in a strip center — likely coming soon to a place near you. In fact, they already have plans to expand to 10 to 12 more locations over the next few years. This particular location is a perfect stop if you want to grab a bite before heading to Love Field and avoid being forced to overpay for mediocre food and drinks once you’re through TSA Security.
For those looking for a healthier option, there are several salads available as well as a vegetarian specialty pizza loaded with cherry tomatoes, olives, spinach, eggplant, onions, bell peppers, broccoli florets and mushrooms.
Unlike Pie Tap, PT Neighborhood Pizzeria does not serve pasta, but they do have beer, wine and cocktails available with happy hour specials during the week.
During lunch, you can get a one-topping slice of pizza with your choice of Parmesan fries or a salad for only $9. Also, get your weekend suspenders ready because a little bird told us they are planning to offer some brunch options in the near future. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest news and specials.
PT Neighborhood Pizzeria, 5715 Lemmon Ave., #3 (Love Field), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday