Taste-Tested: Reader Comments Lead Us to Angry Dog's Chicken-Fried Steak

Some readers were disappointed that Angry Dog did not make The Observer's list of Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Dallas, so we went on a field trip to see for ourselves.
October 31, 2023
Duke's chicken fried steak at Angry Dog: Does it rate among the best in North Texas?
Duke's chicken fried steak at Angry Dog: Does it rate among the best in North Texas? Hank Vaughn
Another Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has come and gone, and to help North Texas celebrate this very important day we published a list of Dallas’ best chicken-fried steak options because we take our civic duties seriously.

All lists must have a finite number of entries and this one was no exception; it provided a baker’s dozen of worthy and scrumptious options that in no way encompassed or highlighted the plethora of chicken-fried steak options available in the area. Commenters and readers took note, especially if one of their favorites was overlooked.

One such alleged oversight was the chicken-fried steak available at Angry Dog in Deep Ellum; its absence from our list apparently called into question the validity of the entire list, at least for a couple of folks.
We went to Angry Dog on an angry weather day.
In an effort to right this wrong and to leave no stone (or gravy-drenched chicken-fried steak) unturned, we visited Angry Dog over the weekend to do some additional field research.

We scanned the menu for the chicken-fried steak. We usually come here for the excellent burgers and a drink or two and weren’t really aware of the dish, but there it was: Duke’s Chicken Fried Steak described thusly:

“Top sirloin pounded, batter-dipped, deep fried and smothered in our jalapeño cream gravy. Served with mashed potatoes.” All this plus your choice of soup or salad for $22.95.

It arrived at our table consisting of two medium-sized pieces that took up half the plate; the mashed potatoes filled the other half. The steaks were tender enough and the batter wasn’t overly crisp and held its structural integrity throughout the meal, but the gravy was a bit lacking in both amount and flavor. It seemed a bit underseasoned, but a few healthy shakes from the tableside pepper shaker improved this a bit; the gravy still had a slight undercooked taste of flour, though the consistency was spot on. The mashed potatoes hit all the marks and were a good complement to the CFS.
Duke's chicken-fried stead at Angry Dog. How does it compare to the best in North Texas?
So, while perfectly serviceable, to us, at least on this day, Angry Dog’s chicken-fried steak didn’t really stand out, and at $23 would have clocked in at the most expensive option on our list (the average was about $17). Norma’s Café has CFS for around $12, for example, and that includes rolls and three sides. Cost shouldn’t be the only criterion, but it is a factor, especially since you’re basically eating at a place with dive-bar vibes when you dine at Angry Dog.

In the future, we’ll probably stick to the burgers and dogs, which are still some of our favorites in the area. It's not a bad chicken-fried steak, but there are better options out there.

2726 Commerce St (Deeep Ellum). Monday – Thursday, 11 a..m – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.;  Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
