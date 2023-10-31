Taste-Tested: Reader Comments Lead Us to Angry Dog's Chicken-Fried Steak

Another Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has come and gone, and to help North Texas celebrate this very important day we published a list of Dallas’ best chicken-fried steak options because we take our civic duties seriously.
All lists must have a finite number of entries and this one was no exception; it provided a baker’s dozen of worthy and scrumptious options that in no way encompassed or highlighted the plethora of chicken-fried steak options available in the area. Commenters and readers took note, especially if one of their favorites was overlooked.
One such alleged oversight was the chicken-fried steak available at Angry Dog in Deep Ellum; its absence from our list apparently called into question the validity of the entire list, at least for a couple of folks.
We scanned the menu for the chicken-fried steak. We usually come here for the excellent burgers and a drink or two and weren’t really aware of the dish, but there it was: Duke’s Chicken Fried Steak described thusly:
“Top sirloin pounded, batter-dipped, deep fried and smothered in our jalapeño cream gravy. Served with mashed potatoes.” All this plus your choice of soup or salad for $22.95.
It arrived at our table consisting of two medium-sized pieces that took up half the plate; the mashed potatoes filled the other half. The steaks were tender enough and the batter wasn’t overly crisp and held its structural integrity throughout the meal, but the gravy was a bit lacking in both amount and flavor. It seemed a bit underseasoned, but a few healthy shakes from the tableside pepper shaker improved this a bit; the gravy still had a slight undercooked taste of flour, though the consistency was spot on. The mashed potatoes hit all the marks and were a good complement to the CFS.
In the future, we’ll probably stick to the burgers and dogs, which are still some of our favorites in the area. It's not a bad chicken-fried steak, but there are better options out there.
2726 Commerce St (Deeep Ellum). Monday – Thursday, 11 a..m – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.