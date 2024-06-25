At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

People love to brag about a great neighborhood restaurant as if they're sharing a secret with outsiders. There are no rules for a neighborhood haunt; maybe it's a pizza place or a greasy spoon, and more likely than not the owners are front and center. Whatever the menu, the neighborhood go-to always feels welcoming. When a neighborhood is missing its signature spot to dine out, the absence is almost palpable.
Alice, the Pan-Asian restaurant in East Dallas, is the kind of neighborhood joint we all secretly long for. It's intimate, with room for fewer than a dozen at their cozy bar; another three dozen diners at tables would bring the restaurant to near capacity. It's stylish and a little quirky, with disco balls hanging from the ceiling, and a DJ spinning music on most nights. It's upbeat and never intrusive. By your second visit or so, the staff will likely recognize you, reinforcing the neighborhood vibe. Alice's executive chef, Randall Braud, adores the neighborhood that seems to return the adoration in equal measure.
"I really love this neighborhood," Braud tells us. "We get nurses and stuff from Baylor, and a lot of people from the new apartments over here." Reservations are taken and often fill up, but Braud says they still get a lot of walk-ins.
The neighbors come for a Pan-Asian inspired menu, which Braud has tweaked and expanded since he came on board earlier this year. For Braud, the opportunity presented itself at a low point in his life.
Braud was close friends with Joshua Bonee, and when Braud was looking for new opportunities, Bonee invited him to come cook at Columbian Country Club, where Bonee had been consulting. Bonee's sudden death in January shocked the industry and hit Braud especially hard.
"I was kind of a mess, to be honest," Braud says. "It felt weird to be cooking Josh's recipes, and not be able to pick his brain or get his feedback."
Brian Rutt, who owns both Alice and Columbian Country Club, invited Braud to come to Alice, which has been open since 2018 but had recently lost its executive chef. The move has helped Braud refocus, and he's been making subtle changes to Alice's offerings.
Also surprising for a restaurant of Alice's size is the impressive beverage selection. The wine list embraces eight white varieties from France, Italy, New Zealand and the U.S. and another dozen or so reds, all available by the glass or the bottle. Alice has about half a dozen craft cocktails on offer, as well as a handful of sake selections to round out the drink menu.
Alice rocks a solid sushi game, and we found the nigiri platter ($28) to be an ideal meal for one on its own, or an appetizer shared for the table. The half-dozen pieces of fish, split equally between yellowtail hamachi, ahi tuna and salmon, are cleanly sliced into hefty-sized portions. A side of house pickled ginger cleanses the palate nicely, while the cured seaweed and wasabi can add a pungent kick should the mood strike. If sushi rolls are more your speed, Alice serves up eight that should appeal to most appetites.
Braud noticed that Alice was lacking in Korean flavors, so he went to work. There are Korean-style wings ($16), glazed with sweet honey and spicy chili oil glaze. Braud serves only the flats for the extra flavor they provide over drums, which is a move that pays off with each bite.
The dessert offerings are thin, with only a Key lime pie or a chocolate pie. When we chatted with Braud after a solo meal, he told us was working on matcha cheesecake. Along with the bulgogi, it sounds like we'll have our choices ready to go on our next visit.
Braud is also working on additional menu items for Columbian Country Club and Black Swan Saloon, Gabe Sanchez's reincarnated bar with a new home next door to Alice, where Rutt is a co-owner. In the interim, Braud will keep updates coming to Alice's menu with his keen sense of direction for dynamic flavors in Asian cuisine.
This part of East Dallas is undergoing a revitalization, with new spots like Black Swan and Columbian Country Club speaking to a renewed belief in the area. With Alice, that commitment has been in place for years and the locals wildly adore it. And sometimes, a neighborhood restaurant can channel a little of that love back, helping a chef like Braud find a new home.
Alice, 1623 N. Hall St. Tuesday – Wednesday, 5–10 p.m.; Thursday 5 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.