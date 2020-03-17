The Dallas Restaurants That Are Closing or Adjusting With the Coronavirus Scare

Wash your hands, and get your tacos to go.

Whether or not they're on this list, there are many restaurants pushing for takeout and delivery — so continue your usual spending at restaurants this way. It could keep you safe and keep them in business.

We'll keep updating this as we hear more:

Asian Mint Multiple locations



Curbside pickup

Bullion 400 S. Record St. (downtown)



Only open for dinner service 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bullion's owners are also providing payroll for their entire 61-person staff.

Cuates Kitchen Local food truck



Reducing food truck operations; only working private events

Ebesu Robata & Sushi 1007 E. 15th St., Plano



Offering takeout bento boxes ($13-$18)

Fount Board and Table 2414 Routh St. (Uptown)



Closed, with plans to have delivery once they're going with Uber Eats

Gather Kitchen 1601 Elm St., Suite 140 (downtown)



Closed temporarily

Gold Rush Cafe 1913 Skillman St. (East Dallas)



Operating on a to-go order basis

Homewood 4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)



They've announced Homewood at Home with family meals to go: four courses for $40 a person.

Jimmy's Food Store 4901 Bryan St. (East Dallas)



No in-store or outside dining (sandwich orders still available to-go, thank goodness)

If you're on their email list, they also send out what they do and don't have in the store right now.

Jose 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)



Open for dinner service. Encouraging their new takeaway menu with valet pickup or home delivery.

Maru Ramen 400 N. Greenville Ave., Suite 26, Richardson



Closed temporarily

MoMo Italian Kitchen 8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130 (Northeast Dallas)



The restaurant has started curbside delivery.

Mubrooka Egyptian 904 Audelia Road, Suite 300, Richardson



Takeout only

Muchacho 4011 Villanova St. (University Park)



Offering takeout and curbside

Merchant House 4040 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)



Closed until March 20

Neighborhood Cellar 246 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)



Retail only; no tastings, snacks or wine by the glass

New York Sub 3411 Asbury St. (University Park)



Pickup or delivery only

Oak 1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 110 (Design District)



Closed until March 20

Parigi 3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)



Staying open as long as it's allowed with food to-go and quick backdoor pickup

Red Stix Street Food 6501 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park)



Take home pre-packaged skewers and meals; curbside available

Rise No. 1 5360 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 220 (North Dallas)



Closing until "the scientific community at large decides to reopen to the public."

Society Bakery 3610 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)



Delivery and curbside pickup only; interior closed

They say their sales have taken an 80% hit this week, by the way. If you love these wonderful cupcakes, make an order.

Taco y Vino 213 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts District)



As of March 17, Taco y Vino is takeout only: $30 for six tacos and a bottle of Cava (retail wine sales continue)

Will deliver within a 5-mile radius