The Dallas Restaurants That Are Closing or Adjusting With the Coronavirus Scare

Whether or not they're on this list, there are many restaurants pushing for takeout and delivery — so continue your usual spending at restaurants this way. It could keep you safe and keep them in business.
We'll keep updating this as we hear more:
Asian MintMultiple locations
Curbside pickup
Bullion400 S. Record St. (downtown)
Only open for dinner service 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bullion's owners are also providing payroll for their entire 61-person staff.
Cuates KitchenLocal food truck
Reducing food truck operations; only working private events
Ebesu Robata & Sushi1007 E. 15th St., Plano
Offering takeout bento boxes ($13-$18)
Fount Board and Table2414 Routh St. (Uptown)
Closed, with plans to have delivery once they're going with Uber Eats
Gather Kitchen1601 Elm St., Suite 140 (downtown)
Closed temporarily
Gold Rush Cafe1913 Skillman St. (East Dallas)
Operating on a to-go order basis
Homewood4002 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
They've announced Homewood at Home with family meals to go: four courses for $40 a person.
Jimmy's Food Store4901 Bryan St. (East Dallas)
No in-store or outside dining (sandwich orders still available to-go, thank goodness)
If you're on their email list, they also send out what they do and don't have in the store right now.
Jose4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)
Open for dinner service. Encouraging their new takeaway menu with valet pickup or home delivery.
Maru Ramen400 N. Greenville Ave., Suite 26, Richardson
Closed temporarily
MoMo Italian Kitchen8989 Forest Lane, Suite 130 (Northeast Dallas)
The restaurant has started curbside delivery.
Mubrooka Egyptian904 Audelia Road, Suite 300, Richardson
Takeout only
Muchacho4011 Villanova St. (University Park)
Offering takeout and curbside
Merchant House4040 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)
Closed until March 20
Neighborhood Cellar246 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)
Retail only; no tastings, snacks or wine by the glass
New York Sub3411 Asbury St. (University Park)
Pickup or delivery only
Oak1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 110 (Design District)
Closed until March 20
Parigi3311 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
Staying open as long as it's allowed with food to-go and quick backdoor pickup
Red Stix Street Food6501 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park)
Take home pre-packaged skewers and meals; curbside available
Rise No. 15360 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 220 (North Dallas)
Closing until "the scientific community at large decides to reopen to the public."
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the Observer's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Dallas's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Society Bakery3610 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Delivery and curbside pickup only; interior closed
They say their sales have taken an 80% hit this week, by the way. If you love these wonderful cupcakes, make an order.
Taco y Vino213 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts District)
As of March 17, Taco y Vino is takeout only: $30 for six tacos and a bottle of Cava (retail wine sales continue)
Will deliver within a 5-mile radius
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!