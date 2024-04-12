 Richardson Pasta Spot Brings Fast-Casual Italian to North Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miss Pasta: A Numerical Pasta Party

Miss Pasta offers a couple dozen freshly made pasta and sauce selections, all served in a fast-casual atmosphere.
April 12, 2024
Miss Pasta makes all the sauces and pasta fresh daily in house.
Miss Pasta makes all the sauces and pasta fresh daily in house. Hank Vaughn
Share this:
Someone sent us a social media post about Miss Pasta, a newish restaurant with a unique concept from chef Giuliano Matarese, formerly at Mille Lire: Fresh house-made pasta with regional sauces made from scratch served in a fast-casual manner. They had us at pasta, of course, so we ventured out for a high-carb lunch recently.

It’s kind of hidden away in a shopping center in Richardson. The entrance doesn't face the parking lot or the street, so it’s a bit of a challenge to find. Once we did, we were greeted with a long counter display of an array of freshly made pasta with a huge menu hanging over it all: overhead shots of all the dishes one could order, numbered from one to 30.
click to enlarge
Miss Pasta offers over two dozen freshly made pasta choices that can be ordered by number.
Hank Vaughn
This made for a clean and concise use of space, and it doesn’t require one to be able to pronounce “fettuccine funghi e tartufo” or “creste di gallo broccoli e salsiccia” correctly. Saying what number you want spares you the embarrassment of butchering the Italian, even if you know your nonna would be very disappointed in you. Così è la vita.

click to enlarge
#29, Crispy Caprese: Fried Burrata, Tomato Sauce, Arugula, Aged Balsamic.
Hank Vaughn
There are several antipasti, including burrata (#4), polpette (#2) and montanara (#5), but we went with the special of the day, the crispy caprese (#29): two pieces of fried burrata in a rich tomato sauce with arugula and grated cheese, drizzled with balsamic vinegar. A nice mélange of ingredients in a sauce that did not disappoint.

Deciding on the pasta to order was difficult with the myriad of choices available in both pasta and sauces: there was spaghetti, fettucine, rigatoni, tonnarelli, creste, tortelli, gnocchi, fusilli and even lasagna, along with a varied selection of sauces that included Bolognese, agio e olio, cacio e pepe, carbonara, pomodoro, tartufo, pesto and vodka. It can be overwhelming.

However, each pasta was married to a particular sauce. You cannot pick and choose. It’s not like you can select rigatoni with pomodoro, or tonnarelli with pesto. Each pasta for the most part has more than one sauce or style available, but this isn’t a pasta version of Chipotle.

click to enlarge
#16, Rigatoni all'Amatriciana: Pork Cheek, Tomato, Pecorino, Chili Pepper.
Hank Vaughn
After much soul searching, we finally settled on rigatoni all’amatriciana (#16) and creste di gallo broccoli e salsiccia (#17). The rigatoni was in a full-bodied sugo with pork cheek and generously seasoned with chili pepper; nor did it skimp on the grated pecorino Romano. The pasta was perfectly cooked as one would expect and at $16.95 was of a quantity that easily allowed for leftovers the next day. Bonus: the pasta is served in bowls you can take home with you.

click to enlarge
#17, Creste di Gallo Broccoli e Salsiccia: Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Pecorino, Garlic Breadcrumbs.
Hank Vaughn
The creste included broccoli rabe, salsiccia sausage and pecorino and was topped with garlic breadcrumbs perfectly browned. This, too, was of an ample quantity, and the sauce created was light yet also full of character.

Miss Pasta also offers wines by the bottle or glass, all from a single vineyard, Svetoni, located in the Tuscan hills. Choose from a red, a white, a rosé and a chianti. Espresso is also available, as are bottles of olive oil and packaged pasta to go.
click to enlarge
You can take some of the pastas home with you as well.
Hank Vaughn
With such a large menu of pastas and sauces all under $20, Miss Pasta will definitely receive repeat visits from us. And if they ever decide to change the ordering process to more of a mix and match, we wouldn’t complain.

3613 Shire Blvd., No. 100, Richardson. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m; closed Sunday.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn
Where to Brunch in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

Where to Brunch in Dallas

By Anisha Holla and Lauren Drewes Daniels
Swifties, Eat Up: Legacy Hall To Host a Taylor Swift-Themed Brunch for New Album

Brunch

Swifties, Eat Up: Legacy Hall To Host a Taylor Swift-Themed Brunch for New Album

By Danielle Beller
Machetes and Strawberry Masa Lure Diners to Tortilleria el Maizal in North Dallas

Food & Drink News

Machetes and Strawberry Masa Lure Diners to Tortilleria el Maizal in North Dallas

By Hank Vaughn
Fortunate Son, A New Haven-style “A-Pizzaeria” From the Team at Goodfriend

First Look

Fortunate Son, A New Haven-style “A-Pizzaeria” From the Team at Goodfriend

By Angie Quebedeaux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation