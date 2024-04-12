Miss Pasta: A Numerical Pasta Party

Someone sent us a social media post about Miss Pasta, a newish restaurant with a unique concept from chef Giuliano Matarese, formerly at Mille Lire: Fresh house-made pasta with regional sauces made from scratch served in a fast-casual manner. They had us at pasta, of course, so we ventured out for a high-carb lunch recently.
It’s kind of hidden away in a shopping center in Richardson. The entrance doesn't face the parking lot or the street, so it’s a bit of a challenge to find. Once we did, we were greeted with a long counter display of an array of freshly made pasta with a huge menu hanging over it all: overhead shots of all the dishes one could order, numbered from one to 30.
Deciding on the pasta to order was difficult with the myriad of choices available in both pasta and sauces: there was spaghetti, fettucine, rigatoni, tonnarelli, creste, tortelli, gnocchi, fusilli and even lasagna, along with a varied selection of sauces that included Bolognese, agio e olio, cacio e pepe, carbonara, pomodoro, tartufo, pesto and vodka. It can be overwhelming.
However, each pasta was married to a particular sauce. You cannot pick and choose. It’s not like you can select rigatoni with pomodoro, or tonnarelli with pesto. Each pasta for the most part has more than one sauce or style available, but this isn’t a pasta version of Chipotle.
Miss Pasta also offers wines by the bottle or glass, all from a single vineyard, Svetoni, located in the Tuscan hills. Choose from a red, a white, a rosé and a chianti. Espresso is also available, as are bottles of olive oil and packaged pasta to go.
3613 Shire Blvd., No. 100, Richardson. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m; closed Sunday.