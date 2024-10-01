 San Martín Bakery & Restaurant Opens New Location in Addison | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

San Martín Bakery & Restaurant Opens Lovely New Location in Addison

San Martín Bakery & Restaurant recently expanded to Addison, providing another place to enjoy Guatemalan fare.
October 1, 2024
Eggs Florentine at San Martin Bakery & Restaurant in Addison: one of our better bites this year.
Eggs Florentine at San Martin Bakery & Restaurant in Addison: one of our better bites this year. Hank Vaughn
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Started in 1974 in Guatemala before expanding to El Salvador and finally arriving in the U.S. in 2018 on McKinney Avenue in Uptown Dallas, San Martín Restaurant & Bakery has made its mark in North Texas. It was named Readers’ Choice for Best Bakery in the Observer's most recent Best of Dallas issue. This international spot is more than a bakery, however, offering up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner fare as well.

A second location opened in August in Addison, so we dropped in recently for a spur-of-the-moment brunch outing.
click to enlarge
A myriad of baked goods for purchase greet you upon arrival and provides a good test of willpower.
Hank Vaughn
Upon entering you’re greeted with shelves and shelves of freshly baked goods such as chocolate croissants, cinnamon rolls, palmiers, grissini, cookies and a myriad of savory bread in several forms. It really isn’t fair, and we knew this would also tempt and taunt us when we left.
click to enlarge
A bright, sunny dining space makes for a relaxing meal.
Hank Vaughn
But we soldiered on and were seated at a table in the open and inviting dining room in an atrium-like area full of soothing natural light near the large square marble-faced bar that served as a focal point.
click to enlarge
A complementary bowl of fresh bread starts the meal.
Hank Vaughn
As soon as we were seated, we were brought a basket with several varieties of freshly baked traditional Guatemalan bread. A pleasant surprise, but a dangerous one, as it’s so easy to fill up on this. We vowed to not fall for that trap, but a few minutes later the empty bread bowl would prove otherwise.
click to enlarge
Orange mimosa, with bracelet.
Hank Vaughn
We ordered an orange mimosa, which comes with a hand-crafted bracelet around the stem. It reminded us of the frozen margaritas at JT McCords that would come with a garter belt around the massive stem way back in the day just a few blocks from where we now sat. During happy hour they’d bring you two glasses at once. It was a simpler, if more dangerous time.

Back to the present: The menu is rather extensive, with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options available, but we finally decided on two breakfasts: the eggs Florentine and the dobladas breakfast.

The tl;dr for the eggs Florentine is that it was one of the best things we’ve had this year. It’s two eggs cooked to order nestled inside a hollowed-out campesino roll, topped with a wonderful Florentine sauce made with fresh spinach and mushrooms. The bread was light and flaky, the sauce rich and creamy, and it all looks beautiful on the plate. It’s almost a shame to cut into it all, but when you do, you’re rewarded with more sauce and the almost forgotten eggs, over easy in this example, with perfectly cooked yolks escaping the confinement with the sauce.
click to enlarge
Dobladas breakfast: eggs, corn tortillas, refried beans and plantains with ranchera sauce.
Hank Vaughn
The dobladas promised to be a classic Guatemalan-style breakfast, consisting of refried beans, plantains, two corn tortillas filled with gooey cheese, topped with two eggs and ranchera sauce. Everything worked on the plate, and the ranchera sauce was colorful and bright, both in flavor and visual impact.
click to enlarge
Just some of the sweet somethings that you can take home with you.
Hank Vaughn
After we finished, we made our way once again through the minefield that is the bakery section near the entrance, and inspired by memories of our bathroom scale, we exited.

But we’ll be back.

5407 Belt Line Road, Addison; Sunday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn
Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

Openings & Closings

Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

By Aaren Prody
Addison's Taste of Chicago To Close Soon, Hopes To Relocate

Openings & Closings

Addison's Taste of Chicago To Close Soon, Hopes To Relocate

By Aaren Prody
In More Bagel News: Do-Gooder Hugs Café Serves Breakfast

Breakfast

In More Bagel News: Do-Gooder Hugs Café Serves Breakfast

By Danielle Beller
Best of Dallas: Budget Bites

Food & Drink News

Best of Dallas: Budget Bites

By Lauren Drewes Daniels, Hank Vaughn, Angie Quebedeaux, Anisha Holla, Nick Reynolds and Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation