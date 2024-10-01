San Martín Bakery & Restaurant Opens Lovely New Location in Addison

Started in 1974 in Guatemala before expanding to El Salvador and finally arriving in the U.S. in 2018 on McKinney Avenue in Uptown Dallas, San Martín Restaurant & Bakery has made its mark in North Texas. It was named Readers’ Choice for Best Bakery in the Observer's most recent Best of Dallas issue. This international spot is more than a bakery, however, offering up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner fare as well.
A second location opened in August in Addison, so we dropped in recently for a spur-of-the-moment brunch outing.
Back to the present: The menu is rather extensive, with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options available, but we finally decided on two breakfasts: the eggs Florentine and the dobladas breakfast.
The tl;dr for the eggs Florentine is that it was one of the best things we’ve had this year. It’s two eggs cooked to order nestled inside a hollowed-out campesino roll, topped with a wonderful Florentine sauce made with fresh spinach and mushrooms. The bread was light and flaky, the sauce rich and creamy, and it all looks beautiful on the plate. It’s almost a shame to cut into it all, but when you do, you’re rewarded with more sauce and the almost forgotten eggs, over easy in this example, with perfectly cooked yolks escaping the confinement with the sauce.
But we’ll be back.
5407 Belt Line Road, Addison; Sunday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.