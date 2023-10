Savor Late-Night Hookah and South Asian Bites at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge

click to enlarge Take a picture by the "Sheesh, you're gorgeous" sign at the front. It almost begs for a photo. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Pani puri shots, anyone? Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The butter chicken pasta is a clever fusion dish. Anisha Holla

Over-the-top is the name of the game at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge , The Colony’s new hookah spot that also serves shareable South Asian street eats.Started by owner Ali Dhaduk in 2022, the spot has since attracted both local fans and visitors from afar for its evening hookah, extravagant decor and binge-worthy fusion plates. Chug a shot of pani puri, a classic Indian street chaat with cilantro juice, or share a bun kabob, a traditional Pakistani slider that hugs a crispy potato bun.“We call ourselves an Indo-Pakistani-American fusion concept,” manager Nasir Zia tells us. “It’s really just a space for people from all different backgrounds to come together, relax and bond over some hookah or good food.”Ita relaxing space. The illuminated ‘Sheesh’ sign at the back beckons to photo enthusiasts, while various neon signs cast an extravagant glow on flower-adorned walls. Sleek ceiling globes impart a dim glow over the colorful lounge chairs scattered throughout the dining room.Once you’re seated, service is prompt. We started with the pani puri shots ($9.99), which are served in flights of six for easy sharing. Double shot glasses are filled with a liquid concoction of cilantro, jaggery, dates and tamarind before being topped with crunchy fried wafer shells, staying true to the essence of this street food favorite. Spicy chicken lollipops, samosas and masala french fries all add to the appeal of the appetizer menu.From starters, move on to other fusion dishes like the butter chicken tacos filled with a mild butter chicken curry or the gola kabob roll, a Pakistani marinated beef kabob swaddled in an array of different chutneys and a flaky paratha pastry. Plates such as butter chicken pasta ($17.99) and the goat chops platter ($24.99) similarly meld uniquely South Asian flavors into classic bar foods. Round things off with your choice of desserts, ranging from a flaky nutella-drizzled paratha pastry to a Kashmiri chai cloud cake that mimics the airiness of a slice of cloud cake, contrasted by the strong flavors of South Asian chai.On Saturdays and Sundays, get a taste of the $23 brunch, a glorious buffet-style spread of chaats, sliders and mains, accompanied by a live omelet station for customized egg dishes. From noon until 3 p.m., you have every excuse to fill your plate to your stomach’s content and more. Traditional chai, lassis and a rotating array of South Asian desserts add to the weekend allure.Zia shares the inspiration behind the name: “It’s named sheesh because it’s just a nice space for people to come in and chill, relax and have a good bite to eat, even late at night."