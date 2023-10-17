Savor Late-Night Hookah and South Asian Bites at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge

Over-the-top is the name of the game at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge, The Colony’s new hookah spot that also serves shareable South Asian street eats.
Started by owner Ali Dhaduk in 2022, the spot has since attracted both local fans and visitors from afar for its evening hookah, extravagant decor and binge-worthy fusion plates. Chug a shot of pani puri, a classic Indian street chaat with cilantro juice, or share a bun kabob, a traditional Pakistani slider that hugs a crispy potato bun.
“We call ourselves an Indo-Pakistani-American fusion concept,” manager Nasir Zia tells us. “It’s really just a space for people from all different backgrounds to come together, relax and bond over some hookah or good food.”
Once you’re seated, service is prompt. We started with the pani puri shots ($9.99), which are served in flights of six for easy sharing. Double shot glasses are filled with a liquid concoction of cilantro, jaggery, dates and tamarind before being topped with crunchy fried wafer shells, staying true to the essence of this street food favorite. Spicy chicken lollipops, samosas and masala french fries all add to the appeal of the appetizer menu.
Zia shares the inspiration behind the name: “It’s named sheesh because it’s just a nice space for people to come in and chill, relax and have a good bite to eat, even late at night."
Sheesh Eatery & Lounge, 4707 State Highway 121, The Colony. Monday – Wednesday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Thursday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. – 3 a.m.; Saturday, noon – 3 a.m.; Sunday, noon – 1 a.m.