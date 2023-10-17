 Savor Hookah and South Asian Bites at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Savor Late-Night Hookah and South Asian Bites at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge

This Indo-Pakistani-American fusion restaurant and hookah lounge has a Sunday brunch for just $23.
October 17, 2023
Try a shot of pani puri, Sheesh's clever rendition of a classic South Asian street food.
Try a shot of pani puri, Sheesh's clever rendition of a classic South Asian street food. Anisha Holla
Over-the-top is the name of the game at Sheesh Eatery & Lounge, The Colony’s new hookah spot that also serves shareable South Asian street eats.

Started by owner Ali Dhaduk in 2022, the spot has since attracted both local fans and visitors from afar for its evening hookah, extravagant decor and binge-worthy fusion plates. Chug a shot of pani puri, a classic Indian street chaat with cilantro juice, or share a bun kabob, a traditional Pakistani slider that hugs a crispy potato bun.

“We call ourselves an Indo-Pakistani-American fusion concept,” manager Nasir Zia tells us. “It’s really just a space for people from all different backgrounds to come together, relax and bond over some hookah or good food.”
Take a picture by the "Sheesh, you're gorgeous" sign at the front. It almost begs for a photo.
Anisha Holla
It is a relaxing space. The illuminated ‘Sheesh’ sign at the back beckons to photo enthusiasts, while various neon signs cast an extravagant glow on flower-adorned walls. Sleek ceiling globes impart a dim glow over the colorful lounge chairs scattered throughout the dining room.

Once you’re seated, service is prompt. We started with the pani puri shots ($9.99), which are served in flights of six for easy sharing. Double shot glasses are filled with a liquid concoction of cilantro, jaggery, dates and tamarind before being topped with crunchy fried wafer shells, staying true to the essence of this street food favorite. Spicy chicken lollipops, samosas and masala french fries all add to the appeal of the appetizer menu.
Pani puri shots, anyone?
Anisha Holla
From starters, move on to other fusion dishes like the butter chicken tacos filled with a mild butter chicken curry or the gola kabob roll, a Pakistani marinated beef kabob swaddled in an array of different chutneys and a flaky paratha pastry. Plates such as butter chicken pasta ($17.99) and the goat chops platter ($24.99) similarly meld uniquely South Asian flavors into classic bar foods. Round things off with your choice of desserts, ranging from a flaky nutella-drizzled paratha pastry to a Kashmiri chai cloud cake that mimics the airiness of a slice of cloud cake, contrasted by the strong flavors of South Asian chai.
The butter chicken pasta is a clever fusion dish.
Anisha Holla
On Saturdays and Sundays, get a taste of the $23 brunch, a glorious buffet-style spread of chaats, sliders and mains, accompanied by a live omelet station for customized egg dishes. From noon until  3 p.m., you have every excuse to fill your plate to your stomach’s content and more. Traditional chai, lassis and a rotating array of South Asian desserts add to the weekend allure.

Zia shares the inspiration behind the name: “It’s named sheesh because it’s just a nice space for people to come in and chill, relax and have a good bite to eat, even late at night."

Sheesh Eatery & Lounge, 4707 State Highway 121, The Colony. Monday – Wednesday, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Thursday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. – 3 a.m.; Saturday, noon – 3 a.m.; Sunday, noon – 1 a.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

