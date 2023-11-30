Sayfani Is North Texas' Newest Yemeni-Themed Coffee Shop

“More than just a morning routine” is the motto of Sayfani, a fresh Middle Eastern addition to the Dallas coffee scene. The shop is run by Yemeni Omar Mohamed, who says the shop was a natural result of his deep-seated love for coffee.
“I love a good cup of coffee, and I also love being an entrepreneur,” he says. “That feeling of being the one to introduce other people to something new … it’s great,” Mohamed says. Sayfani Cafe is perhaps the ideal culmination of all his ambitions.
We taste a few ingredients in the coffee here: caffeine, cardamom and a whole lot of passion. We imagine there’s more, but we think those three shone the brightest.
Hot coffees are the shop’s specialty. The Turkish coffee is a standout on the menu, a thicker alternative to the typical recipe, while the Arabic Qahwa is its slightly sweeter sibling, made of under-ripe coffee beans and a heavy tint of cardamom. Coffees are available in hot and iced varieties, but we followed the barista’s suggestion and ordered a hot latte, brewed fresh to order. We can’t say it was the wrong choice.
A glass case filled with Middle-Eastern-influenced desserts is equally tempting. Over a dozen different types of cakes occupy the small shelf space, undecorated by labels or prices. For $5-6 a slice, pastries come in flavors like coconut-rose-water (coconut cake drenched in aromatic rose water) or date cake with a punch of cardamom. As explained to us at the counter, milk is a central ingredient in the Middle Eastern pastry world. Square-cut slices of bright-yellow saffron or green pistachio cakes both come soaked in a rich condensed milk, slightly salted for a nice sweet-to-salty balance.
Sayfani Yemeni Coffee, 1201 W. McDermott Drive, No. 102, Allen. Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. – midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.